Resolution Capital LTD Trimmed Digital Rlty Tr (DLR) Position By $13.10 Million; BEIERSDORF A G ORDINARY SHARES (BDRFF) Shorts Increased By 6.26%

Resolution Capital Ltd decreased Digital Rlty Tr Inc (DLR) stake by 14.66% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Resolution Capital Ltd sold 110,985 shares as Digital Rlty Tr Inc (DLR)’s stock rose 4.86%. The Resolution Capital Ltd holds 645,994 shares with $76.87M value, down from 756,979 last quarter. Digital Rlty Tr Inc now has $25.01 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $120.07. About 665,816 shares traded. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) has risen 8.69% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.26% the S&P500. Some Historical DLR News: 17/05/2018 – Digital Realty SVP of Global Sales and Mktg Dan Papes to Depart; 26/04/2018 – Digital Realty 1Q EPS 42c; 20/04/2018 – S&PGR Affrms Digital Realty Trust Ratings, Outlook Remains Pos; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC – SIGNED TOTAL BOOKINGS DURING 1Q18 EXPECTED TO GENERATE $61 MLN OF ANNUALIZED GAAP RENTAL REVENUE; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY 1Q OPER REV. $744M, EST. $742.0M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Digital Realty Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DLR); 17/05/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST – ANNOUNCED PENDING DEPARTURES OF CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER SCOTT PETERSON AND SENIOR VP OF GLOBAL SALES & MARKETING DAN PAPES; 17/05/2018 – Digital Realty Announces Senior Leadership Transitions; 04/04/2018 – SGIX Local Peering Now Available at Digital Realty Singapore Data Centres Jurong West and Loyang East; 26/04/2018 – Digital Realty 1Q Net $106.6M

BEIERSDORF A G ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:BDRFF) had an increase of 6.26% in short interest. BDRFF’s SI was 592,400 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 6.26% from 557,500 shares previously. With 200 avg volume, 2962 days are for BEIERSDORF A G ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:BDRFF)’s short sellers to cover BDRFF’s short positions. It closed at $119.5 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 14, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

More notable recent Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Beiersdorf AG 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on February 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Beiersdorf Remains Fairly Valued Despite Sales Growth Acceleration – Seeking Alpha” published on January 23, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Swedbank Has A High CET1 Ratio, But That Doesn’t Make It A Buy – Focus On Europe – Seeking Alpha” on March 06, 2019. More interesting news about Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Beiersdorf AG ADR 2018 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Henkel: Fairly Valued And Set For Double-Digit Dividend Growth – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 01, 2015.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The company has market cap of $27.12 billion. It operates in two divisions, Consumer Business and tesa Business. It has a 34.06 P/E ratio. The Consumer Business segment offers skin and body care products.

More notable recent Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s How We Evaluate Digital Realty Trust, Inc.’s (NYSE:DLR) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (DLR) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Looking For Value In REITdom – Seeking Alpha” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Is About to Stomp on the Gas – Motley Fool” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Digital Realty releases first ESG report – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Analysts await Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.63 EPS, down 1.81% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.66 per share. DLR’s profit will be $339.51 million for 18.42 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual EPS reported by Digital Realty Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.78% negative EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Digital Realty Trust had 7 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 8 by Deutsche Bank. As per Monday, March 25, the company rating was downgraded by Raymond James.

