Resolution Capital LTD Trimmed Digital Rlty Tr (DLR) Holding by $53.42 Million as Share Value Declined; Soros Fund Management Has Upped Holding in Nrg Energy (NRG) by $5.60 Million as Stock Declined

Resolution Capital Ltd decreased its stake in Digital Rlty Tr Inc (DLR) by 70.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Resolution Capital Ltd sold 456,551 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.79% . The institutional investor held 189,443 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.31M, down from 645,994 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd who had been investing in Digital Rlty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.60B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $127.66. About 251,869 shares traded. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) has declined 5.29% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.29% the S&P500.

Soros Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NRG) by 53.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soros Fund Management Llc bought 160,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.81% . The hedge fund held 460,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.16M, up from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soros Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Nrg Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $39.17. About 1.16M shares traded. NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) has risen 9.88% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.88% the S&P500. Some Historical NRG News: 21/03/2018 – NRG LENDERS AGREE TO REPRICE TERM LOAN B; 03/05/2018 – NRG Energy Backs FY18 Adjusted Ebitda $2.8B-$3B; 03/05/2018 – NRG CEO MAURICIO GUTIERREZ SPEAKS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 18/04/2018 – NRG Energy, Inc. – Undisclosed SEC investigation again confirmed – 2nd time since Apr-2017. (published 31-Jan); 17/04/2018 – FTC: 20181056: NRG Energy, Inc.; BlueGreen Holding, LLC; 03/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC QUARTERLY SHR $0.88; 23/03/2018 – GENON ENERGY INC – HAS AGREED WITH CANAL 3 BUYER TO NOT EXERCISE CANAL 3 OPTION; 07/03/2018 – NRG Energy: Matthew Carter and Heather Cox to Join Board; 25/04/2018 – Spark Energy to take initial bids; 07/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC NRG.N -APPOINTMENT OF TWO NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS: MATTHEW CARTER AND HEATHER COX

Analysts await Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.64 earnings per share, up 0.61% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.63 per share. DLR’s profit will be $341.68M for 19.46 P/E if the $1.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.64 actual earnings per share reported by Digital Realty Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.25, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 27 investors sold DLR shares while 159 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 196 raised stakes. 206.28 million shares or 0.96% less from 208.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.69 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 60 investors sold NRG shares while 152 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 234.04 million shares or 13.56% less from 270.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Soros Fund Management Llc, which manages about $4.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (XOP) by 813,084 shares to 186,916 shares, valued at $5.09 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Caesars Entmt Corp (Prn) by 10.00M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9.72 million shares, and cut its stake in On Semiconductor Corp (Prn).