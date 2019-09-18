Resolution Capital LTD Stake in Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) Raised by $4.54 Million as Valuation Rose; Enterprise Product Partners (EPD) Share Value Rose While Grand Jean Capital Management Raised Stake by $13.40 Million

Resolution Capital Ltd increased its stake in Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) by 5.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Resolution Capital Ltd bought 59,707 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.50% . The institutional investor held 1.21M shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $91.92M, up from 1.15 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd who had been investing in Interxion Holding N.V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $79.17. About 155,353 shares traded. InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) has risen 16.28% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.28% the S&P500. Some Historical INXN News: 08/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV INXN.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $71 FROM $62; 27/03/2018 – Direct Access to IBM Cloud Services Now Available at Interxion Data Centres Across Europe via Cloud Connect; 20/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – ON MARCH 16, ENTERED INTO A €225 MLN UNSECURED SUBORDINATED REVOLVING FACILITY AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – InterXion 1Q Adj EPS EUR0.17; 07/03/2018 – InterXion Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Interxion Opens MRS2, Its Second Data Centre in Marseille; 07/03/2018 – Correct: InterXion 4Q Rev EUR129.9M; 10/03/2018 – InterXion Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 14; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton Institutional Buys 1.7% of InterXion; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – REAFFIRMING GUIDANCE FOR REVENUE AND ADJUSTED EBITDA FOR FULL YEAR 2018

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Enterprise Product Partners (EPD) by 819.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc bought 478,559 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 536,954 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.50M, up from 58,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Enterprise Product Partners for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $29.04. About 692,979 shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 30/04/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners 1Q EPS 41c; 10/04/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners Raises Distribution to 42.75c Vs. 42.25c; 05/03/2018 Enterprise Products Partners to Host Investor & Analyst Day; 11/04/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS – PURCHASED 65-ACRE WATERFRONT SITE ON HOUSTON SHIP CHANNEL FOR NEXT PHASE OF EXPANSION AT ENTERPRISE HYDROCARBON TERMINAL; 26/04/2018 – Enterprise Products tests supertanker capability for crude exports; 30/04/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $1.69B, EST. $1.52B; 04/05/2018 – Energy Transfer Partners, Enterprise Products Partners Form Joint Venture to Restore Service on Old Ocean Pipeline; 29/03/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners to halt some Dixie Pipeline propane in April; 15/03/2018 – FERC Policy Revision to Have No Material Impact to Enterprise Financial Results; 30/05/2018 – Industrial Info Tracks More Than $1 Billion in U.S. Ethylene, Ethane Export Terminal Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert

Resolution Capital Ltd, which manages about $2.93 billion and $3.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Federal Realty Invt Tr (NYSE:FRT) by 316,773 shares to 517,352 shares, valued at $66.61 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 95,718 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.38M shares, and cut its stake in Simon Ppty Group Inc New (NYSE:SPG).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 50 investors sold EPD shares while 249 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 215 raised stakes. 754.76 million shares or 0.55% less from 758.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Manufacturers Life The owns 58,487 shares. Mcf Lc has 0.08% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Security Comml Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia owns 9,378 shares. Lvw Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation owns 21,497 shares. Goodwin Daniel L holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 13,100 shares. Gagnon Advisors Limited Liability holds 2.82% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) or 171,051 shares. Virtu Fincl has 32,639 shares. 39,106 are owned by Schnieders Cap Management Limited Liability. Johnson Inv Counsel Inc stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Swift Run Mgmt Lc reported 16,000 shares. Bsw Wealth Ptnrs reported 8,243 shares. Wade G W stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Private Ocean Limited Liability Com stated it has 0% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Hamlin Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 3.32 million shares stake. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt LP holds 0.01% or 21,711 shares.

