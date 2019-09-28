Resolution Capital LTD Position In Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) Was Has Upped; Comgest Global Investors Sas Lowered Its Position in Infosys LTD (INFY) by $2.16 Million

Comgest Global Investors Sas decreased its stake in Infosys Ltd (INFY) by 1.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Comgest Global Investors Sas sold 215,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.11% . The institutional investor held 20.92 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $223.89 million, down from 21.14 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Comgest Global Investors Sas who had been investing in Infosys Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $11.21. About 10.44M shares traded. Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) has risen 14.16% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.16% the S&P500. Some Historical INFY News: 15/04/2018 – Business Std.in: Right execution of strategy to decide Infosys chief Salil Parekh’s future; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS- IDENTIFIED AMOUNT OF UP TO ABOUT 104 BLN RUPEES TO BE PAID OUT TO SHAREHOLDERS FOR FINANCIAL YEAR 2019; 15/03/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Press Release From Infosys Ltd; 31/05/2018 – Infosys Extends Alliance with Microsoft for Cloud-Based Digital Transformation Solutions; 31/05/2018 – INFOSYS LIMITED: Investor Meet; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS 4Q REV. 180.83B RUPEES; 26/04/2018 – White House: Remarks by Vice President Pence at Jobs Announcement at Infosys Technologies, Ltd; 26/04/2018 – INFOSYS TO INVEST INITIAL $35M FOR CENTER; WILL HIRE 3K BY ’23; 18/05/2018 – DNA India: TechMa’s Nayyar, Narayanan in race for Infosys VC post; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS 4Q NET INCOME 36.9B RUPEES

Resolution Capital Ltd increased its stake in Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) by 5.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Resolution Capital Ltd bought 59,707 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.50% . The institutional investor held 1.21M shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $91.92M, up from 1.15 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd who had been investing in Interxion Holding N.V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $80. About 603,067 shares traded or 37.21% up from the average. InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) has risen 16.28% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.28% the S&P500. Some Historical INXN News: 10/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton Institutional Buys 1.7% of InterXion; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – QTRLY REVENUE INCREASED BY 17% TO EUR 133.8 MLN; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV INXN.N FY2018 REV VIEW EUR 543.4 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION SEES YEAR CAPEX INCL INTANGIBLES EU365M – EU390M; 03/05/2018 – Correct: InterXion 1Q Rev EUR133.8M; 03/05/2018 – InterXion 1Q Adjusted EBITDA EUR60.9M; 07/03/2018 – InterXion Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION 1Q ADJ EPS EU0.17, EST. EU0.17; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE EUR 0.17; 07/03/2018 – InterXion 4Q EPS 15c

Analysts await Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.14 earnings per share, up 7.69% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.13 per share. INFY’s profit will be $584.87M for 20.02 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual earnings per share reported by Infosys Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.69% EPS growth.

Comgest Global Investors Sas, which manages about $4.60B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 149,200 shares to 1.19M shares, valued at $158.92 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 4,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 73,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH).

More notable recent Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Visa doubles its B2B cross-border payment network, adds Infosys as partner – Seeking Alpha” on September 20, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “JAGGAER and EdgeVerve Provide Roadmap for Enterprise Intelligent Automation and Artificial Intelligence Initiatives – GlobeNewswire” published on September 04, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Infosys Inaugurates Arizona Technology and Innovation Center – PRNewswire” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Infosys Limited (INFY) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Infosys Wins UN Global Climate Action Award for ‘Carbon Neutral Now’ Category – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 26, 2019.

Resolution Capital Ltd, which manages about $2.93 billion and $3.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kilroy Rlty Corp (NYSE:KRC) by 262,830 shares to 1.95M shares, valued at $143.94M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 95,718 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.38 million shares, and cut its stake in Boston Properties Inc (NYSE:BXP).