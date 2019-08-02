Resolution Capital LTD Position in Equity Comwlth (EQC) Cut by $2.67 Million as Shares Rose; As Exact Sciences (EXAS) Stock Rose, Sit Investment Associates Cut Its Stake by $309,600

Sit Investment Associates Inc decreased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) by 10.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sit Investment Associates Inc sold 3,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.40% . The institutional investor held 31,250 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.71 million, down from 34,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc who had been investing in Exact Sciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $115.03. About 1.81 million shares traded or 3.50% up from the average. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 100.54% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 100.54% the S&P500.

Resolution Capital Ltd decreased its stake in Equity Comwlth (EQC) by 3.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Resolution Capital Ltd sold 83,390 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% . The institutional investor held 2.23 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $72.88M, down from 2.31M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd who had been investing in Equity Comwlth for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.14B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $33.95. About 594,690 shares traded or 29.04% up from the average. Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) has risen 16.50% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.50% the S&P500. Some Historical EQC News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Equity Commonwealth, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EQC); 14/03/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH – PRIOR REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION WILL EXPIRE ON MARCH 15, 2018; 07/05/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH – QTRLY SAME PROPERTY NOI DECREASED 2.1%; 07/05/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 14C, EST. 18C; 14/03/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH REPORTS $150M SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 07/05/2018 – Equity Commonwealth 1Q FFO 5c/Shr; 14/03/2018 – Equity Commonwealth Announces $150 Million Share Repurchase Authorization; 07/05/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH – QTRLY SAME PROPERTY CASH NOI INCREASED 4.3%; 07/05/2018 – Equity Commonwealth 1Q Rev $58.6M; 23/03/2018 – CFO Markman Gifts 900 Of Equity Commonwealth

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold EXAS shares while 103 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 126.90 million shares or 19.88% more from 105.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hitchwood LP holds 0.28% or 225,000 shares in its portfolio. Int Gru Inc holds 0% or 2,795 shares in its portfolio. Geode Cap Management Ltd Liability Co owns 1.28 million shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Tci Wealth Advsr Inc owns 68 shares. Rmb Capital Mgmt Lc reported 31,062 shares stake. Cornerstone Advsr reported 24 shares. Eulav Asset Mgmt reported 0.73% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Amer Natl Registered Inv Advisor Incorporated invested 0.67% of its portfolio in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Jane Street Group Lc invested in 102,244 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Primecap Mngmt Ca holds 0.19% or 2.99 million shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And Co holds 3.30 million shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Advsrs Asset has 0.01% invested in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Mackenzie Corporation owns 0% invested in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) for 11,019 shares. Private Advisor Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Wisconsin Capital Management Ltd reported 2.09% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS).

Sit Investment Associates Inc, which manages about $6.54 billion and $3.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in John Hancock Income Securities (NYSE:JHS) by 214,832 shares to 1.26M shares, valued at $17.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE:VET) by 15,560 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,175 shares, and has risen its stake in Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP).

Resolution Capital Ltd, which manages about $2.93B and $3.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 522,235 shares to 5.65 million shares, valued at $406.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alexandria Real Estate Eq In (NYSE:ARE) by 17,598 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.52M shares, and has risen its stake in Interxion Holding N.V (NYSE:INXN).

