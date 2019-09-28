Resolution Capital LTD Maintains Position in Terreno Rlty (TRNO); Unifirst Corp. Mass (UNF) Holder Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Trimmed Its Stake as Share Value Rose

Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Unifirst Corp. Mass (UNF) by 48.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc sold 309,906 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.13% . The institutional investor held 323,446 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $60.99M, down from 633,352 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc who had been investing in Unifirst Corp. Mass for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $3.8 during the last trading session, reaching $195.53. About 63,126 shares traded. UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF) has risen 6.68% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.68% the S&P500. Some Historical UNF News: 28/03/2018 – UNIFIRST 2Q ADJ EPS $1.38, EST. $1.14; 28/03/2018 – UNIFIRST SEES FY EPS $7.45 TO $7.65, EST. $5.52; 28/03/2018 – UNIFIRST SEES FY REV. $1.66B TO $1.67B, EST. $1.65B; 03/04/2018 – UniFirst Named a Winning Company for Second Consecutive Year by 2020 Women on Boards; 19/04/2018 – DJ UniFirst Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UNF); 03/04/2018 – UniFirst Declares Regular Cash Dividends; 04/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Unifirst, Globant S.A, Kimball International, Green, Medical Transcription; 28/03/2018 – UniFirst Lifts Outlook — Market Mover; 28/03/2018 – Unifirst: Repurchased Combined $146.0 M in a Private Transaction With the Croatti Family at a Per Shr Price of $124.00; 28/03/2018 – Unifirst Sees FY18 Rev $1.66B-$1.67B

Resolution Capital Ltd increased its stake in Terreno Rlty Corp (TRNO) by 19.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Resolution Capital Ltd bought 372,881 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.99% . The institutional investor held 2.30 million shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $112.55M, up from 1.92 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd who had been investing in Terreno Rlty Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $51.26. About 180,374 shares traded. Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) has risen 33.68% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.68% the S&P500. Some Historical TRNO News: 08/03/2018 – TERRENO REALTY BUYS BUILDING IN SEATTLE, WA FOR $42.0M; 02/05/2018 – Terreno Realty Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend and Files First Quarter 2018 Financial Statements; 08/03/2018 – Terreno Realty Corp Acquires Industrial Building in Seattle for $42M; 08/05/2018 – Terreno Realty Corp Acquires Property in Newark, NJ for $6.3M and Makes Senior Secured Loan of $55M; 11/04/2018 – TERRENO REALTY CORP – 97.5% QUARTER END SAME STORE OCCUPANCY COMPARED TO PRIOR QUARTER OF 98.3% AND PRIOR YEAR OF 97.2%; 08/05/2018 – TERRENO REALTY BUYS PROPERTY IN NEWARK, NJ FOR $6.3M, MAKES SR; 18/04/2018 – TERRENO REALTY CORP TRNO.N : COMPASS POINT RAISES TO BUY; 08/05/2018 – TERRENO REALTY CORP – THE SENIOR SECURED LOAN HAS TERM OF TWO YEARS, AN INTEREST RATE OF 8.0%; 08/05/2018 – Terreno Realty Corporation Acquires Property in Newark, NJ for $6.3 Million and Makes Senior Secured Loan of $55.0 Million; 11/04/2018 – Terreno Realty Corporation Announces Quarterly Operating, Investment and Capital Markets Activity

Resolution Capital Ltd, which manages about $2.93B and $3.02B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 15,170 shares to 442,001 shares, valued at $90.37 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Healthcare Rlty Tr (NYSE:HR) by 57,647 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.21 million shares, and cut its stake in Store Cap Corp (NYSE:STOR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.57 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 1.82 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 18 investors sold TRNO shares while 43 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 63.04 million shares or 4.24% more from 60.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 2,286 were reported by Panagora Asset Mgmt. Moreover, State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 0.03% invested in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) for 180,000 shares. California-based California State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0.01% in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO). Nicholas Investment Prtnrs LP has invested 0.77% in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO). Principal Fincl Grp holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) for 2.67M shares. 192,745 are held by Asset Mgmt One Communication Limited. Laurion Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership stated it has 23,709 shares. Wells Fargo Mn invested in 448,691 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Pictet Asset Mgmt reported 12,000 shares. Moreover, Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp has 0.02% invested in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO). Spirit Of America Mngmt Corp, a New York-based fund reported 35,287 shares. Carroll Fincl Associate holds 65 shares. 152,335 are owned by Credit Suisse Ag. Aviva Public Limited Com owns 0% invested in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) for 10,593 shares. Chevy Chase Tru Inc, Maryland-based fund reported 1.47 million shares.

Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc, which manages about $6.64B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 343,696 shares to 1.54 million shares, valued at $125.35 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hamilton Lane Inc. by 217,815 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.51 million shares, and has risen its stake in Broadcom Inc..

Analysts await UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.96 earnings per share, down 4.85% or $0.10 from last year’s $2.06 per share. UNF’s profit will be $37.24 million for 24.94 P/E if the $1.96 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual earnings per share reported by UniFirst Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.33% negative EPS growth.