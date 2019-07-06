Resolution Capital LTD Maintains Holding in Alexandria Real Estate Eq In (ARE); As Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) Market Value Rose, Greenlight Capital Boosted Holding by $14.58 Million

Greenlight Capital Inc increased its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) by 8.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenlight Capital Inc bought 317,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.51% with the market. The hedge fund held 4.16 million shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $193.75 million, up from 3.85 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc who had been investing in Aercap Holdings Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.17B market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $51.16. About 327,805 shares traded. AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) has declined 9.63% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.06% the S&P500. Some Historical AER News: 26/04/2018 – AerCap Holdings at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 15/05/2018 – MANGROVE CAPITAL BOOSTED AER, CECO, GPRE, VRTS, EQC IN 1Q: 13F; 14/03/2018 – AerCap Holdings Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 AerCap Holdings N.V. Announces 20-F Filing; 28/03/2018 – AerCap Announces Completion of $0.95 Billion Unsecured Revolver Amendment and Extension; 31/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Avadel Pharmaceuticals, Abeona Therapeutics, BanColombia S.A, Aercap Holdings N.V, Kite; 05/04/2018 – AerCap Leased, Purchased and Sold 114 Aircraft in the First Quarter 2018; 17/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings Favored by 7 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS NV – NEW $200 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM AUTHORIZED, WHICH WILL RUN THROUGH SEPTEMBER 30, 2018; 04/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Aercap’s Baa3 Senior Unsecured Rating, Upgrades Junior Subordinated Debt Rating To Ba1(hyb)

Resolution Capital Ltd increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Eq In (ARE) by 1.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Resolution Capital Ltd bought 17,598 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.52M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $216.22M, up from 1.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd who had been investing in Alexandria Real Estate Eq In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $145. About 339,169 shares traded. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) has risen 14.62% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ARE News: 22/03/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate : Moglia Will Continue His Responsibilities as Chief Investment Officer; 22/03/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, NAMES CO-CHIEF EXECUTIVE; 30/04/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate 1Q Net $132.4M; 19/03/2018 Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within ICF International, Invitae, Encore Wire, Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Syndax Pharma; 23/05/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, NAMES DANIEL J. RYAN AS CO-CHI; 12/04/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES INC SAYS ALEXANDRIA LAUNCHLABS, CO’S LIFE SCIENCE STARTUP PLATFORM, TO OPEN IN FALL 2018; 10/04/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC. APPOINTS MARC E. BINDA AS TREASURER

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold AER shares while 98 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 119.57 million shares or 6.19% less from 127.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset Mgmt reported 0.01% of its portfolio in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Voya Invest Mngmt Lc reported 15,723 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 41,218 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Royal London Asset Mgmt holds 53,633 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Manufacturers Life The has 0% invested in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Burt Wealth Advisors holds 0% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) or 48 shares. Fmr Limited Co holds 0.02% or 4.47 million shares. 1,850 were accumulated by Riverhead Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp. Heritage Investors Management Corp holds 0.27% or 98,385 shares. Aviva Public Lc has invested 0.01% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). First Republic Mgmt holds 128,807 shares. Moon Capital Limited Liability Corp, Tennessee-based fund reported 69,864 shares. Swiss Comml Bank stated it has 587,433 shares. Alyeska Grp LP has invested 0.1% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Assetmark owns 20,654 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold ARE shares while 116 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 108.20 million shares or 0.02% less from 108.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mufg Americas has invested 0% in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Tarbox Family Office holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) for 112 shares. Andra Ap has 26,500 shares. Moreover, Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 0% invested in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) for 6,100 shares. Dubuque Bankshares & Tru reported 113 shares stake. Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.05% in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). United Kingdom-based Lmr Llp has invested 0.02% in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). California-based Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp has invested 0% in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). The New York-based Virtu Fin Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.07% in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Pinebridge Invs LP reported 0% in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Conning Inc has 1,830 shares. Adelante Management Ltd Liability holds 4.78% of its portfolio in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) for 684,470 shares. 26,181 are held by Aperio Gp Limited Liability Company. Amalgamated Comml Bank stated it has 14,399 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Da Davidson & Co stated it has 2,109 shares.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 6 insider sales for $4.82 million activity. Another trade for 6,621 shares valued at $874,435 was sold by CIRUZZI VINCENT. RICHARDSON JAMES H had sold 5,000 shares worth $660,150. MARCUS JOEL S had sold 10,000 shares worth $1.30 million on Thursday, February 7. On Monday, February 11 Cunningham John H sold $661,300 worth of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) or 5,000 shares.