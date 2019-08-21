Resolution Capital LTD Lowered Position in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (MNR) as Stock Declined; Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company Holding In Amazon Com (AMZN) Was Has Boosted

Resolution Capital Ltd decreased its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (MNR) by 4.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Resolution Capital Ltd sold 35,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.43% . The institutional investor held 776,419 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.23M, down from 812,019 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd who had been investing in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $13.26. About 174,915 shares traded. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) has declined 15.97% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.97% the S&P500. Some Historical MNR News: 06/04/2018 – MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORP – DEAL FOR $30.75 MLN; 06/04/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate Announces New Acquisition In Daytona Beach, FL; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Monmouth Regional Hsd, Nj’s Outstanding Go To Aa3 From Aa2; 02/04/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate Declares Common and Preferred Dividends; 30/05/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate to Participate in NAREIT’s REITweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 08/05/2018 – MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE 2Q CORE FFO/SHR 22C, EST. 22C; 30/05/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate to Participate in NAREIT’s RElTweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 12/03/2018 – Democrat Conor Lamb has an edge in the House special election in Pennsylvania in three different turnout models, according to a Monmouth University poll; 08/05/2018 – MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORP QTRLY AFFO PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE $0.22; 20/04/2018 – DJ Monmouth Real Estate Investment Cor, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MNR)

Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 30.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company bought 1,160 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 4,915 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.75M, up from 3,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $901.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $21.83 during the last trading session, reaching $1823.21. About 1.13M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 30/05/2018 – E-commerce is growing and Amazon is growing faster – now 28% of share; 29/03/2018 – Trump: Amazon Puts ‘Many Thousands of Retailers Out of Business’; 10/04/2018 – Variety: Amazon to Partner With Mobile Operators to Grow Media Services Worldwide; 05/04/2018 – Greenwich Time: Rumor Roundup: Blade Runner 2? Evil Dead Remake? Amazon Stores?; 03/04/2018 – No White House action on Amazon at this time, but that could change; 29/05/2018 – Amazon, ESPN, NHL, USTA Join Project Play 2020, an Aspen Institute-Led Initiative; 29/05/2018 – Protesters at Amazon shareholder meeting to fly a plane with a banner reading: ‘Bezos needs a boss’; 01/05/2018 – Jeff Bezos dreams of a world with a trillion people living in space; 24/05/2018 – AMZN ‘EVALUATING OPTIONS TO MAKE THIS CASE EVEN LESS LIKELY’; 02/05/2018 – Amazon Said to Offer Retailers Discounts to Adopt Payment System

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Why Amazon (AMZN) Stock Could Be Weak Soon – Investorplace.com” on August 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Amazon eyes 10% stake in Indian retailer – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Amazon’s largest campus opens in India – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Whole Foods CEO processes plant-based meat wave – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “A Deep Dive Into How Amazon Prime Members Shopped Prime Day – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ajo Limited Partnership reported 29,066 shares stake. Winslow Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 6.41% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 664,836 shares. 302,692 are owned by Strs Ohio. Lesa Sroufe And stated it has 0.53% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Glenmede Trust Com Na reported 0.15% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Chilton Inv Lc holds 643 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Norinchukin Commercial Bank The holds 2.28% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 100,501 shares. Welch Grp Inc Ltd Liability Co reported 515 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity owns 111,896 shares or 2.88% of their US portfolio. Capstone Inv Ltd Llc has 0.15% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 8,993 shares. Mcdaniel Terry And reported 639 shares. Moreover, Advisory Alpha Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 284 shares. The New York-based Locust Wood Advisers Ltd Liability Co has invested 2.93% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Arrowmark Colorado Limited Company holds 0.02% or 1,374 shares. Manchester Capital Mgmt invested 0.98% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company, which manages about $779.76 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mosaic Co New (NYSE:MOS) by 16,000 shares to 3,200 shares, valued at $87,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 7,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,600 shares, and cut its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Since March 15, 2019, it had 17 buys, and 0 insider sales for $609,187 activity. Another trade for 38 shares valued at $500 was bought by Rytter Katie. 19,365 Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) shares with value of $243,999 were bought by UMH PROPERTIES – INC.. LANDY MICHAEL P had bought 2,100 shares worth $27,675 on Tuesday, March 19. HERSTIK NEAL bought 779 shares worth $10,002. WOLGIN STEVEN B bought $20,643 worth of stock. On Thursday, August 15 Nagelberg Allison bought $19,996 worth of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) or 1,587 shares.

More notable recent Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) Share Price Is Up 45% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Monmouth Real Estate Announces New Acquisition In Lafayette, IN – PRNewswire” published on July 26, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Industrial REITs Like Duke Realty and STAG Industrials Rallied Double Digits in January – Motley Fool” on February 07, 2019. More interesting news about Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation Announces Public Offering Of Common Stock – PR Newswire” published on October 03, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (BEDU) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Resolution Capital Ltd, which manages about $2.93 billion and $3.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Empire St Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:ESRT) by 137,531 shares to 9.25 million shares, valued at $146.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hcp Inc (NYSE:HCP) by 1.02 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.36M shares, and has risen its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Eq In (NYSE:ARE).