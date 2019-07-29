Resolution Capital LTD Lowered Its Diamondrock Hospitality Co (DRH) Position; Shorts at ENWAVE ORDINARY SHARES (NWVCF) Raised By 582.69%

ENWAVE CORP ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:NWVCF) had an increase of 582.69% in short interest. NWVCF’s SI was 71,000 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 582.69% from 10,400 shares previously. With 155,100 avg volume, 1 days are for ENWAVE CORP ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:NWVCF)’s short sellers to cover NWVCF’s short positions. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.025 during the last trading session, reaching $1.795. About 46,378 shares traded. EnWave Corporation (OTCMKTS:NWVCF) has 0.00% since July 29, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Resolution Capital Ltd decreased Diamondrock Hospitality Co (DRH) stake by 25.44% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Resolution Capital Ltd sold 1.38M shares as Diamondrock Hospitality Co (DRH)’s stock rose 2.17%. The Resolution Capital Ltd holds 4.04 million shares with $43.71 million value, down from 5.41M last quarter. Diamondrock Hospitality Co now has $2.02B valuation. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $10.02. About 1.44M shares traded. DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) has declined 8.75% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.18% the S&P500. Some Historical DRH News: 03/05/2018 – Diamondrock 1Q EPS 2c; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY SEES FY AFFO/SHR $1.01 TO $1.05; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY BOOSTS YR FORECAST; 03/05/2018 – Diamondrock 1Q Net $4.3M; 12/03/2018 – DiamondRock Announces Promotion Of Briony Quinn To Senior Vice President & Treasurer; 12/03/2018 – Diamondrock Announces Promotion of Briony Quinn to Senior Vice President and Treasurer; 12/03/2018 DiamondRock Names Jay Johnson New Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY CO DRH.N – COMPANY EXPECTS TO SPEND APPROXIMATELY $135 MLN FOR CAPITAL IMPROVEMENTS IN 2018; 19/03/2018 – DiamondRock Announces First Quarter Dividend Of $0.125 Per Share; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY 1Q COMP HOTEL REVPAR +1.8%

EnWave Corporation licenses, builds, and installs commercial-scale dehydration platforms for applications in the food, pharmaceutical, and industrial sectors to manufacturing companies in Canada. The company has market cap of $191.19 million. The firm offers radiant energy vacuum dehydration platforms for food industry, such as nutraREV and quantaREV to dehydrate fruits and vegetables, cheese products, yogurt products, meat products, and snacks. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides REV platforms for pharmaceutical industry, including powderREV for the bulk dehydration of temperature-sensitive biomaterials, such as probiotics and enzymes; and freezeREV for the dehydration of biomaterial and pharmaceutical products.

Analysts await DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) to report earnings on August, 5 after the close. They expect $0.31 EPS, down 3.13% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.32 per share. DRH’s profit will be $62.46M for 8.08 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual EPS reported by DiamondRock Hospitality Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 47.62% EPS growth.