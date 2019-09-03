Resolution Capital LTD Lowered Its American Tower New (AMT) Stake by $232.80 Million; As T Mobile Us (TMUS) Stock Rose, Act Ii Management LP Lowered by $5.00 Million Its Stake

Resolution Capital Ltd decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 72.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Resolution Capital Ltd sold 1.18 million shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 457,171 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $90.09 million, down from 1.64 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.03B market cap company. The stock increased 3.09% or $7.11 during the last trading session, reaching $237.3. About 1.43M shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Act Ii Management Lp decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 56.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Act Ii Management Lp sold 72,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The hedge fund held 56,731 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.92M, down from 129,231 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Act Ii Management Lp who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $77.24. About 1.34M shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 01/05/2018 – Sprint and T-Mobile try again, but antitrust hurdles remain the same; 01/05/2018 – T-MOBILE 1Q ADJ EBITDA $2.96B, EST. $2.81B; 30/04/2018 – ‘A competitor will be removed’ from the market if @sprint and @TMobile merge, says analyst; 14/05/2018 – T-MOBILE CFO: W/SPRINT CAN BE MASSIVELY DISRUPTIVE IN BROADBAND; 30/04/2018 – Crown Castle: Average of 5 Years and 7 Years Current Term Remaining on All Lease Agreements With T-Mobile and Sprint Respectively; 10/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile Merger Talks Collapsed in Nov. Over Terms; 01/05/2018 – T-MOBILE CEO JOHN LEGERE CONCLUDES EARNINGS CALL; 27/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: T-Mobile, Sprint make progress in talks, aim for deal next week; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile agrees to acquire Sprint; 01/05/2018 – T-MOBILE COO: ADDING 1.87 AT&T USERS FOR EVERY 1 LOST

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.99 EPS, up 6.45% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.93 per share. TMUS’s profit will be $835.18M for 19.51 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual EPS reported by T-Mobile US, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.26% negative EPS growth.

Resolution Capital Ltd, which manages about $2.93B and $3.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Eq In (NYSE:ARE) by 17,598 shares to 1.52 million shares, valued at $216.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Healthcare Rlty Tr (NYSE:HR) by 642,443 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.27M shares, and has risen its stake in Interxion Holding N.V (NYSE:INXN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4.