Resolution Capital LTD Lowered By $34.60 Million Its Retail Pptys Amer (RPAI) Stake; Shorts at DOLPHIN DRILLING ASA ORDINARY SHARES (FOEAF) Raised By 0.06%

DOLPHIN DRILLING ASA ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:FOEAF) had an increase of 0.06% in short interest. FOEAF’s SI was 813,800 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 0.06% from 813,300 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 8138 days are for DOLPHIN DRILLING ASA ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:FOEAF)’s short sellers to cover FOEAF’s short positions. It closed at $0.15 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Resolution Capital Ltd decreased Retail Pptys Amer Inc (RPAI) stake by 72.11% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Resolution Capital Ltd sold 2.88M shares as Retail Pptys Amer Inc (RPAI)’s stock declined 3.18%. The Resolution Capital Ltd holds 1.12 million shares with $13.60 million value, down from 4.00M last quarter. Retail Pptys Amer Inc now has $2.43 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $11.38. About 1.36M shares traded or 12.54% up from the average. Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) has declined 1.22% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.22% the S&P500. Some Historical RPAI News: 23/04/2018 – Retail Properties Of America, Inc. Announces The Closing Of Its $1.1 Billion Unsecured Credit Facility; 19/04/2018 – RPAI Signs Two New Leases At Huebner Oaks In The San Antonio MSA; 17/05/2018 – RPAI Adds Sephora To Downtown Crown In Gaithersburg, MD; 27/04/2018 – RETAIL PROPERTIES OF AMERICA SAYS FACILITY REPLACES CO’S PREVIOUS $1.20 BLN UNSECURED CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – RETAIL PROPERTIES SEES FY OPER FFO/SHR 34C TO 38C, EST. $1.01; 01/05/2018 – Retail Properties of Amer 1Q EPS 19c; 27/04/2018 – RETAIL PROPERTIES OF AMERICA – ON APRIL 23 AMENDED AND RESTATED EXISTING CREDIT AGREEMENT TO PROVIDE FOR UNSECURED CREDIT FACILITY OF $1.10 BLN; 01/05/2018 – Retail Properties of Amer 1Q Net $41.8M; 01/05/2018 – RETAIL PROPERTIES 1Q OPER FFO/SHR 25C, EST. 25C; 01/05/2018 – RETAIL PROPERTIES 1Q REV. $124.8M, EST. $122.5M (2 EST.)

Analysts await Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) to report earnings on October, 29 after the close. They expect $0.26 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.26 per share. RPAI’s profit will be $55.54 million for 10.94 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual earnings per share reported by Retail Properties of America, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

