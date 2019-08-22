Resolution Capital LTD Lowered American Tower New (AMT) Holding by $232.80 Million; Goldcorp New (GG) Stock Value Were Volatile While First Eagle Investment Management Has Decreased by $2.12 Million Its Position

First Eagle Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Goldcorp Inc New (GG) by 0.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Eagle Investment Management Llc sold 192,733 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 26.83M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $306.98 million, down from 27.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Eagle Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Goldcorp Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $11.19 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical GG News: 24/05/2018 – Goldcorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – GOLDCORP COSTS TO FALL `QUITE APPRECIABLY’ IN 2ND HALF: CEO; 25/04/2018 – GOLDCORP REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR YEAR GOLD PRODUCTION; 10/05/2018 – Templeton Adds Goldcorp, Exits Halliburton, Cuts Amgen: 13F; 25/04/2018 – GOLDCORP PROVIDES FIRST QUARTER 2018 EXPLORATION UPDATE; 30/04/2018 – TR’ONDEK HWECH’IN & GOLDCORP SIGN COLLABORATION PACT; 25/04/2018 – GOLDCORP INC – BORDEN PROJECT ON TRACK FOR COMMERCIAL PRODUCTION BY H2 2019; 25/04/2018 – GOLDCORP INC – PROGRAM TO IMPLEMENT $250 MLN OF SUSTAINABLE ANNUAL EFFICIENCIES BY MIDDLE OF 2018 IS ON TRACK; 25/04/2018 – GOLDCORP INC – FY 2018 GUIDANCE RECONFIRMED FOR GOLD PRODUCTION

Resolution Capital Ltd decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 72.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Resolution Capital Ltd sold 1.18 million shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 457,171 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $90.09 million, down from 1.64M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $227.45. About 67,238 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Resolution Capital Ltd, which manages about $2.93 billion and $3.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Empire St Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:ESRT) by 137,531 shares to 9.25 million shares, valued at $146.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Healthcare Rlty Tr (NYSE:HR) by 642,443 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.27 million shares, and has risen its stake in Hcp Inc (NYSE:HCP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cohen Klingenstein Llc holds 1.46% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 106,214 shares. Ledyard National Bank holds 0.27% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 10,364 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) invested in 4,632 shares. Tiverton Asset Lc has 58,307 shares for 0.5% of their portfolio. Guardian Tru invested in 491,654 shares or 1.29% of the stock. D E Shaw Commerce holds 0.01% or 20,872 shares. Tci Wealth stated it has 522 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Monetary Mngmt Group Incorporated has 675 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Kames Capital Public Lc stated it has 2.51% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). State Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust stated it has 0.03% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Fosun International Ltd reported 0.02% stake. State Bank Of Hawaii invested in 0.02% or 1,140 shares. Adirondack reported 2,989 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Haverford Trust reported 127,322 shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. 427,933 are owned by Waverton Investment Mngmt.

More notable recent American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Now The Time To Put Crown Castle International (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why You Shouldn’t Look At Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc.’s (NYSE:SHO) Bottom Line – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “2 Big Fat, Double-Digit Dividend Yields – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Highwoods Signs Lease for 98000 Square Feet at 11000 Weston – GlobeNewswire” published on August 22, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Goldman Sachs Stays Positive on Top Dividend REITs as Sector Boom Continues – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

More notable recent Goldcorp Inc. (NYSE:GG) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Newmont Mining Corp. (NEM) Unfairly Penalized For GG Acquisition – Citi – StreetInsider.com” on August 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Goldcorp: Not The Payday That Shareholders Envisioned – Seeking Alpha” published on January 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Goldcorp Inc (GG) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Goldcorp Inc. (NYSE:GG) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Investors Have Little Reason to Stick With Goldcorp Stock – Investorplace.com” published on April 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Bank of America Corporation 6 NCUM PFD SR GG declares $1.75 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

First Eagle Investment Management Llc, which manages about $36.98 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allergan Plc by 19,500 shares to 224,000 shares, valued at $32.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Albemarle Corp (Call) (NYSE:ALB) by 1,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM).