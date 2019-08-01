Resolution Capital LTD Lifted Position in Prologis (PLD) by $37.08 Million; Angiodynamics (ANGO) Share Value Rose While Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Decreased by $871,684 Its Holding

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc decreased its stake in Angiodynamics (ANGO) by 10.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc sold 39,622 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.39% . The institutional investor held 348,541 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.97 million, down from 388,163 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc who had been investing in Angiodynamics for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $767.91M market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $20.6. About 72,942 shares traded. AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) has declined 3.37% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.37% the S&P500. Some Historical ANGO News: 17/04/2018 – FDA: Angiodynamics Inc. (Navilyst Medical Inc.)- Fluid Management Convenience Kits (Angioplasty Kits) intended to be used in; 29/03/2018 – ANGIODYNAMICS REAFFIRMS YEAR FORECAST; 23/04/2018 – AngioDynamics Presenting at UBS Conference May 21; 29/03/2018 – AngioDynamics 3Q Adj EPS 25c; 07/05/2018 – AngioDynamics at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies AngioDynamics, Kaiser Aluminum, Mammoth Energy Services, Meridian Bioscience, Merrimack Pharmaceutic; 04/04/2018 – AngioDynamics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – ANGIODYNAMICS INC ANGO.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $345 MLN TO $350 MLN; 10/04/2018 – AngioDynamics at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 29/03/2018 – ANGIODYNAMICS INC ANGO.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.71, REV VIEW $346.6 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Resolution Capital Ltd increased its stake in Prologis Inc (PLD) by 10.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Resolution Capital Ltd bought 522,235 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.88% . The institutional investor held 5.65M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $406.53 million, up from 5.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd who had been investing in Prologis Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.58B market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $81.73. About 812,263 shares traded. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 24.02% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC – SEES FY2018 SHR $2.50 TO $2.60; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Puts DCT Industrial Rtgs On Watch Pos On Prologis Acqstn; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $2.95 TO $3.01, EST. $2.91; 29/04/2018 – Prologis-DCT Deal Expected to Increase Annual Stabilized Core FFO Per Shr by $0.06-$0.08; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC – SEES 2018 CORE FFO SHR $2.95 TO $3.01; 29/04/2018 – Prologis, DCT Boards of Directors Have Unanimously Approved the Transaction; 26/04/2018 – NORWAY’S SOVEREIGN WEALTH FUND: NORGES BANK REAL ESTATE MANAGEMENT AND PROLOGIS HAS SOLD EIGHT LOGISTICS PROPERTIES LOCATED IN FRANCE, THE NETHERLANDS AND SPAIN; 11/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Nice Systems and Prologis; 29/03/2018 – LatinFinanc[Reg]: Fibra Prologis secures five-year loan; 07/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into DCT Industrial Trust Inc. in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Prologis, Inc

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold PLD shares while 199 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 581.17 million shares or 0.23% more from 579.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American Century Inc has 0.1% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Moreover, Nomura Asset Management has 0.36% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 504,172 shares. Wesbanco Retail Bank invested in 26,365 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Gradient Investments Limited Liability Company invested in 4,129 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Franklin Resource Inc, California-based fund reported 834,610 shares. Miles Capital Inc accumulated 21,964 shares. Cambridge Rech Advisors Inc reported 11,407 shares. Intact Invest reported 56,500 shares. Parametric Assoc Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1.58 million shares. Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase has 0.3% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). 106,455 are owned by Madison Incorporated. The Wisconsin-based Dana Inv has invested 0.62% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Strs Ohio reported 1.59 million shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas reported 443,672 shares. Cincinnati Insur Co accumulated 140,000 shares.

Resolution Capital Ltd, which manages about $2.93B and $3.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Federal Realty Invt Tr (NYSE:FRT) by 318,452 shares to 834,125 shares, valued at $114.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Simon Ppty Group Inc New (NYSE:SPG) by 507,522 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.23M shares, and cut its stake in Terreno Rlty Corp (NYSE:TRNO).

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc, which manages about $1.82 billion and $687.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Argan Inc (NYSE:AGX) by 48,686 shares to 222,139 shares, valued at $11.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) by 72,423 shares in the quarter, for a total of 221,935 shares, and has risen its stake in Hawkins Inc (NASDAQ:HWKN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold ANGO shares while 57 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 36.11 million shares or 1.86% less from 36.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rothschild & Asset Us Incorporated invested in 92,902 shares. New York-based Pinebridge LP has invested 0% in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO). Barclays Public Limited Company reported 0% of its portfolio in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO). Tiaa Cref Ltd Liability Co has 115,550 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fuller Thaler Asset holds 0% of its portfolio in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) for 4,635 shares. Alpha Windward Limited Liability holds 0.31% of its portfolio in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) for 20,100 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 133,670 shares in its portfolio. State Street Corp owns 0% invested in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) for 1.33M shares. Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0% in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO). American Group Inc Inc holds 0% in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) or 27,613 shares. Systematic Fin Mgmt LP invested in 0.04% or 55,450 shares. Moreover, Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 0% invested in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) for 68,900 shares. Nordea Investment Mgmt Ab stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO). Tributary Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 1.17% of its portfolio in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO). Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas reported 0.01% stake.