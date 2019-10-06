Resolution Capital LTD Lifted Position in Host Hotels & Resorts (HST) by $18.98 Million; Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio Has Upped Holding in Hospitality Properties (HPT) by $816,216 as Stock Value Declined

Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio increased its stake in Hospitality Properties (HPT) by 13.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio bought 34,009 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.85% . The institutional investor held 280,653 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.02 million, up from 246,644 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio who had been investing in Hospitality Properties for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $25.28. About 701,864 shares traded. Service Properties Trust (NYSE:HPT) has declined 11.69% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.69% the S&P500. Some Historical HPT News: 12/03/2018 – Hitachi Power Tools Renames to Metabo HPT in North America; 10/05/2018 – HPT EXTENDS MATURITIES, CHANGES PRICING ON $1.4B CREDIT LINES; 10/05/2018 – HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES TRUST – MATURITY DATE OF AMENDED $1 BLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY WAS EXTENDED TO JULY 15, 2022; 19/04/2018 – DJ Hospitality Properties Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HPT); 09/05/2018 – Hospitality Properties 1Q Net $80.2M; 09/05/2018 – Hospitality Properties 1Q Normalized FFO 94c/Shr; 10/05/2018 – HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES TRUST -AMENDED AGREEMENT INCLUDES THAT IN SOME CONDITIONS, MAXIMUM COMMITMENTS, BORROWINGS MAY BE INCREASED TO UP TO $2.3 BLN; 09/05/2018 – Hospitality Properties 1Q Rev $528.6M; 06/03/2018 Hospitality Properties Trading Activity Rises to Triple Average; 09/05/2018 – HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES 1Q COMP HOTEL REVPAR +2%

Resolution Capital Ltd increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (HST) by 97.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Resolution Capital Ltd bought 1.05 million shares as the company’s stock declined 10.73% . The institutional investor held 2.14M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $38.92M, up from 1.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd who had been investing in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $16.62. About 5.86 million shares traded. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) has declined 15.70% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HST News: 26/04/2018 – HOST HOTELS & RESORTS INC – COMPANIES WILL COLLABORATE TO DEVELOP PREDICTIVE MODELS DESIGNED TO IMPROVE INVESTMENT DECISIONS; 16/04/2018 – HOST HOTELS & RESORTS INC HST.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; 02/05/2018 – HOST HOTELS 1Q REV. $1.35B, EST. $1.33B; 02/05/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Raises Full Year Forecast After Reporting Strong Results for the First Quarter 2018; 26/04/2018 – HOST HOTELS & RESORTS INC – ANNOUNCED A DEVELOPMENT AGREEMENT WITH IBM RESEARCH; 19/03/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts LP CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 5 Months; 15/05/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS ADDED MAR, PLD, WYNN, HST IN 1Q: 13F; 09/03/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Recommends That Holders of Operating Partnership Units of Host Hotels & Resorts, L.P. Reject “Min; 02/05/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts 1Q EPS 34c; 12/03/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY – PRIOR TO JOINING DIAMONDROCK, JOHNSON SERVED AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT AND TREASURER OF HOST HOTELS & RESORTS

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.22, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 13 investors sold HPT shares while 102 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 119.29 million shares or 0.91% more from 118.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Vanguard invested in 0.03% or 26.70M shares. Neuberger Berman Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 28,988 shares. Private Advisor Group Ltd Com reported 11,307 shares. State Street, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 9.07 million shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys has 293,025 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Schroder Inv Mgmt Grp Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT). Winslow Evans & Crocker holds 3,130 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. California Employees Retirement holds 379,320 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors reported 230 shares. The New York-based Amer Intl Group has invested 0.03% in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT). Knott David M owns 0.26% invested in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) for 25,000 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems holds 119,347 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Com reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT). 10,377 were accumulated by Dupont Capital Mngmt. Commonwealth Bancorporation Of owns 0.01% invested in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) for 34,400 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 38 investors sold HST shares while 151 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 151 raised stakes. 681.04 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Board reported 626,546 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Moreover, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Limited has 0.07% invested in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST). Phocas Financial invested in 0% or 4,080 shares. Bamco New York has 0% invested in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) for 3,106 shares. 19,030 were reported by Oppenheimer Asset Management. Nordea Management Ab holds 0.05% in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) or 1.29M shares. Geode has invested 0.06% in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST). Westpac reported 1.33 million shares. Moreover, Stratos Wealth Prns has 0.01% invested in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) for 11,114 shares. Sol Cap Co owns 25,172 shares. Oakbrook Invs Limited Liability has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST). Old Second Bancshares Of Aurora reported 92,547 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt, Massachusetts-based fund reported 3.27 million shares. Hightower Advsr Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST). Delta Asset Management Ltd Liability Tn stated it has 0% in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST).

