Resolution Capital LTD Increased Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) Position By $18.37 Million; Monroe Capital (MRCC) Has 1.14 Sentiment

Monroe Capital Corp (MRCC) investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.48, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 24 investment professionals started new and increased equity positions, while 21 sold and reduced holdings in Monroe Capital Corp. The investment professionals in our database now have: 3.42 million shares, down from 3.81 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Monroe Capital Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 9 Reduced: 12 Increased: 15 New Position: 9.

Resolution Capital Ltd increased Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) stake by 31.99% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Resolution Capital Ltd acquired 278,311 shares as Interxion Holding N.V (INXN)’s stock rose 14.25%. The Resolution Capital Ltd holds 1.15M shares with $76.63M value, up from 870,048 last quarter. Interxion Holding N.V now has $5.33 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $74.1. About 458,313 shares traded. InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) has risen 9.36% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.93% the S&P500. Some Historical INXN News: 07/03/2018 – InterXion Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION 4Q ADJ EPS EU0.17, EST. EU0.18; 07/03/2018 – Correct: InterXion 4Q EPS EUR0.15; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – REAFFIRMING GUIDANCE FOR REVENUE AND ADJUSTED EBITDA FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 16/05/2018 – Interxion Opens MRS2, Its Second Data Centre in Marseille; 03/05/2018 – InterXion 1Q Capital Expenditures EUR96.2M; 30/04/2018 – Interxion Files 2017 Annual Report; 07/03/2018 – InterXion Sees 2018 Rev EUR553M-EUR569M; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV INXN.N FY2018 REV VIEW EUR 543.4 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING – NEW FACILITY HAS INITIAL MATURITY DATE OF DEC 31, 2018, WITH OPTION TO EXTEND MATURITY DATE UP TO AND INCLUDING DEC 31, 2019

Resolution Capital Ltd decreased Terreno Rlty Corp (NYSE:TRNO) stake by 68,084 shares to 1.92M valued at $80.81M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Washington Real Estate Invt (NYSE:WRE) stake by 272,568 shares and now owns 497,043 shares. Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering Interxion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Interxion Holding NV has $8100 highest and $69 lowest target. $75.75’s average target is 2.23% above currents $74.1 stock price. Interxion Holding NV had 10 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 12. On Thursday, March 14 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Buy”. The stock of InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, May 16. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 6 report.

Analysts await Monroe Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:MRCC) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $0.35 EPS, down 10.26% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.39 per share. MRCC’s profit will be $7.16M for 8.21 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Monroe Capital Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development firm specializing in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity investments, and buyouts in middle-market companies. The company has market cap of $235.11 million. The fund prefers to invest in casinos and gaming, broadcasting, publishing, alcoholic beverage and tobacco distribution, gas and oil, insurance, pharmaceuticals and bio sciences, aerospace and defense, commercial printing, natural rubber, glass, container and packaging, metals and mining, and real estate. It has a 19.69 P/E ratio. It focuses to invest in the United States and Canada.

