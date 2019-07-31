Resolution Capital LTD Holds Position in Equity Residential (EQR); Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder National Asset Management Has Upped Its Position by $676,962

National Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 5.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Asset Management Inc bought 5,786 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 106,406 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.55 million, up from 100,620 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 2.84% or $3.98 during the last trading session, reaching $136.37. About 30.44M shares traded or 27.74% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 30/05/2018 – Mapbox partners Microsoft, Intel to provide self-driving car maps; 08/05/2018 – Sage Business Cloud Customers to Benefit from Faster lnvoicing with Extended Microsoft Integration; 29/05/2018 – American Education Center Signs Letter of Intent with Quanzhou Textile Garment Vocational Institute for the Implementation of Four International Certificate Projects in China; 31/03/2018 – The Jerusalem Post: BREAKING U.S. government seeks end to Supreme Court privacy fight with Microsoft; 12/03/2018 – Microsoft: Start of a Three-Year Enterprise Cycle? Asks Deutsche — Barron’s Blog; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Productivity and Business Processes Operating Income $3.12B; 08/05/2018 – Bold call: Microsoft will buy Netflix, predicts media analyst with 40 years of experience; 07/03/2018 – Starmind Selected for Microsoft ScaleUp Program for its Technological Innovations in AI; 01/05/2018 – BALLMER SAYS:NOT AGAINST ANOTHER BIG MSFT BUY, BUT PRICES HIGH; 27/03/2018 – Green House Data Introduces Managed Azure Cloud Services

Resolution Capital Ltd increased its stake in Equity Residential (EQR) by 3.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Resolution Capital Ltd bought 131,968 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 4.47M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $336.90 million, up from 4.34M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd who had been investing in Equity Residential for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $79.14. About 1.87 million shares traded or 63.59% up from the average. Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) has risen 22.31% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.88% the S&P500.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 10 selling transactions for $6.71 million activity. On Tuesday, February 5 the insider Altshuler Barry sold $99,725. Another trade for 50,000 shares valued at $3.68M was sold by NEITHERCUT DAVID J. Garechana Robert sold 687 shares worth $49,610. On Tuesday, February 5 the insider Brackenridge Alexander sold $144,641. The insider Manelis Michael L sold $49,393. 25,000 shares valued at $1.84M were sold by GEORGE ALAN W on Friday, February 8.

Resolution Capital Ltd, which manages about $2.93B and $3.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Essex Ppty Tr Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 34,451 shares to 480,943 shares, valued at $139.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Digital Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:DLR) by 110,985 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 645,994 shares, and cut its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 32 investors sold EQR shares while 153 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 316.17 million shares or 0.18% less from 316.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) holds 4,219 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt Co Ltd has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Td Asset Management has invested 0.01% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). 375,000 are held by Weiss Multi. 26,264 were accumulated by Balyasny Asset Management Ltd. Rafferty Asset Management Lc has invested 0.1% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Cornerstone Advsr Inc holds 0.01% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) or 810 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Inc reported 1.70 million shares stake. Raymond James & has invested 0.02% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). City holds 51 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Virtu Llc stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Aviva Public Ltd Liability stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Forward Mgmt Lc has 0.14% invested in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Putnam Investments Lc has invested 0.01% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Dupont reported 78,494 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

