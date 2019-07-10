Resolution Capital LTD Holds Holding in Healthcare Rlty Tr (HR); Amarin Plc (AMRN) Holder Longwood Capital Partners Has Cut Its Position as Market Valuation Declined

Longwood Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Amarin Corp Plc (AMRN) by 80% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longwood Capital Partners Llc sold 350,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 87,500 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.82M, down from 437,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longwood Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Amarin Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $21.71. About 2.69M shares traded. Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) has risen 427.10% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 422.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AMRN News: 13/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Amarin, Korea Electric Power, Star Bulk Carriers, 1-800 FLOWERS.COM, Clementia Pharmace; 04/05/2018 – BELTA CITES BELARUS FINANCE MINISTER AMARIN ON CHINA BOND; 12/04/2018 – Amarin Sponsors Three Scientific Presentations Scheduled for National Lipid Association Scientific Sessions; 04/05/2018 – BELTA CITES BELARUS FINANCE MINISTER AMARIN ON PANDA BOND SALE; 04/04/2018 – Amarin Updates First Quarter Revenue Guidance, Reiterates Full Year Guidance and Updates on REDUCE-IT Cardiovascular Outcomes Study Progress and Vascepa® Promotion Initiatives; 09/05/2018 – AMARIN PRINTING AND PUBLISHING PCL – APPOINTS SIRI BUNPITUKGATE AS EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; 21/03/2018 – AMARIN CORPORATION PLC – MINISTRY OF PUBLIC HEALTH IN LEBANON HAS APPROVED VASCEPA

Resolution Capital Ltd increased its stake in Healthcare Rlty Tr (HR) by 24.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Resolution Capital Ltd bought 642,443 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.02% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3.27M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $105.05M, up from 2.63 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd who had been investing in Healthcare Rlty Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $33.04. About 62,415 shares traded. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) has risen 14.26% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.83% the S&P500. Some Historical HR News: 30/04/2018 – Voya Real Estate Adds Healthcare Realty, Buys More SL Green; 02/04/2018 – Healthcare Realty Trust: That Position Has Been Eliminated, Duties Divided Among Existing Officers, Including Whitman; 02/04/2018 – Healthcare Realty Trust Inc.: Whitman Had Served as Executive Vice President, Corporate Finance; 03/05/2018 – HEALTHCARE REALTY TRUST INC QTRLY FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS PER COMMON SHARE – DILUTED $ 0.40; 03/05/2018 – Healthcare Realty 1Q FFO 40c/Shr; 03/05/2018 – Healthcare Realty 1Q Rev $112.1M; 01/05/2018 – Healthcare Realty Trust Announces First Quarter Dividend; 01/05/2018 – Healthcare Realty Declares Dividend of 30c; 03/05/2018 – HEALTHCARE REALTY TRUST INC QTRLY REVENUES $112.1 MLN VS $104.6 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Healthcare Realty 1Q EPS 7c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.08 in 2018Q4.

Resolution Capital Ltd, which manages about $2.93B and $3.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Federal Realty Invt Tr (NYSE:FRT) by 318,452 shares to 834,125 shares, valued at $114.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Digital Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:DLR) by 110,985 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 645,994 shares, and cut its stake in Equity Comwlth (NYSE:EQC).

Since January 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $20.32 million activity. Kalb Michael Wayne sold $439,525 worth of Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) on Friday, February 15. Ketchum Steven B sold $644,373 worth of stock.

Longwood Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $210.31M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Argenx Se by 10,500 shares to 63,500 shares, valued at $7.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Viewray Inc by 503,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 815,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Biohaven Pharmactl Hldg Co L.