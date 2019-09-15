Resolution Capital LTD Holding in Equity Residential (EQR) Trimmed by $7.18 Million as Stock Value Rose; Sage Therapeutics (SAGE) Holder Farallon Capital Management Lowered Holding as Market Value Declined

Farallon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Sage Therapeutics Inc (SAGE) by 16.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farallon Capital Management Llc sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.85% . The hedge fund held 500,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $91.55M, down from 600,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farallon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sage Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $159.79. About 291,810 shares traded. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) has risen 6.31% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.31% the S&P500. Some Historical SAGE News: 25/04/2018 – Vena Adds FP&A Integration to Sage lntacct’s Cloud Financial Management System; 30/05/2018 – Sage Therapeutics: PDUFA Date Set for Dec 19, 2018; 19/03/2018 – SAGE INTERNATIONAL GROUP LTD – CHUI BING SUN RESIGNED AS EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CHAIRMAN; 21/05/2018 – Account Management Giant Sage and B4B Payments Announce Key Strategic Partnership; 08/05/2018 – Sage Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference May 15; 08/05/2018 – Sage Outdoor Adventures Leases Fishing Rights on Piney Valley Ranch; 13/04/2018 – Sage Group: Rolling Mid-Term Guidance Remains for 10% Organic Revenue Growth; 02/05/2018 – Sage Group 1H Pre-items, Pretax Pft GBP208M; 17/04/2018 – Sage Therapeutics to Present Brexanolone Postpartum Depression Data and SAGE-217 Major Depressive Disorder Data at Upcoming; 14/03/2018 – DELOS CAPITAL BUYS SAGE METALS LIMITED

Resolution Capital Ltd decreased its stake in Equity Residential (EQR) by 2.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Resolution Capital Ltd analyzed 95,718 shares as the company's stock rose 3.10% . The institutional investor held 4.38 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $332.32 million, down from 4.47M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd who had been investing in Equity Residential for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $84.55. About 1.44 million shares traded or 8.73% up from the average. Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) has risen 23.71% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.71% the S&P500.

Analysts await Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.88 earnings per share, up 6.02% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.83 per share. EQR’s profit will be $326.35 million for 24.02 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual earnings per share reported by Equity Residential for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.14, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 26 investors sold EQR shares while 142 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 316.02 million shares or 0.05% less from 316.17 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Com accumulated 5,064 shares or 0% of the stock. Amica Retiree Med holds 0.41% of its portfolio in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) for 6,666 shares. Ing Groep Nv, a Netherlands-based fund reported 55,408 shares. Brown Advisory has 6,924 shares. Millennium Management Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.04% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Fmr Ltd Liability Company has 0.1% invested in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Japan-based Norinchukin Bancshares The has invested 0.06% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Stifel Financial Corporation stated it has 54,438 shares. Nomura reported 53,627 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. City Hldg Co holds 51 shares. Df Dent Incorporated has 3,838 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Lasalle Inv Mgmt Limited Liability reported 6.17% of its portfolio in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Adirondack Company owns 50 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Moreover, Marco Mngmt Limited has 0.04% invested in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR).

Analysts await Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-3.37 earnings per share, down 28.14% or $0.74 from last year’s $-2.63 per share. After $-3.28 actual earnings per share reported by Sage Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.74% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.66, from 1.95 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 22 investors sold SAGE shares while 68 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 54.87 million shares or 1.82% more from 53.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Victory Capital Mgmt invested 0.18% in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Massachusetts-based Essex Inv Co Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.16% in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Raymond James Financial Services reported 0% stake. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Com holds 0.04% or 621,425 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 15,000 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp invested 0% in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Advsrs Asset stated it has 0.01% in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Benjamin F Edwards Com Inc, a Missouri-based fund reported 133 shares. 24,912 were reported by Royal Bancorporation Of Canada. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board owns 7,198 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Employees Retirement Of Ohio, a Ohio-based fund reported 37,971 shares. Ghost Tree Cap Ltd Llc reported 30,000 shares stake. Janney Cap Mgmt Limited owns 4,387 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Lc accumulated 7,550 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 2,111 shares in its portfolio.