Resolution Capital LTD Holding in Alexandria Real Estate Eq In (ARE) Raised by $2.50 Million; Agree Realty (ADC) Shares Rose While Tributary Capital Management Lifted Stake by $1.97 Million

Resolution Capital Ltd increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Eq In (ARE) by 1.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Resolution Capital Ltd bought 17,598 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.08% . The institutional investor held 1.52 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $216.22 million, up from 1.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd who had been investing in Alexandria Real Estate Eq In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $2.58 during the last trading session, reaching $146.83. About 346,648 shares traded. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) has risen 19.17% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.17% the S&P500. Some Historical ARE News: 30/03/2018 – Dir Richardson Gifts 250 Of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc; 19/04/2018 – DJ Alexandria Real Estate Equities In, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARE); 21/03/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Appoints Dean A. Shigenaga and Thomas J. Andrews as Co-Presidents; 30/04/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate 1Q Rev $320.1M; 22/03/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, NAMES CO-CHIEF EXECUTIVE; 30/04/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate 1Q Net $132.4M; 22/03/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Announces the Elevation of Joel S. Marcus to Full-Time Executive Chairman; 22/03/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Appoints Stephen A. Richardson And Peter M. Moglia As Co-Chief Executive Officers; 20/03/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE NAMES BANKS & DIAMOND AS CO-COO’S; 23/05/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Appoints Daniel J. Ryan as Co-Chief Investment Officer

Tributary Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Agree Realty Corp (ADC) by 13.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tributary Capital Management Llc bought 28,606 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.34% . The institutional investor held 242,717 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.83 million, up from 214,111 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tributary Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Agree Realty Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $72.4. About 327,945 shares traded or 14.07% up from the average. Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) has risen 27.26% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.26% the S&P500. Some Historical ADC News: 15/05/2018 – AGREE REALTY CORP ADC.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.54/SHR; 13/03/2018 – AGREE REALTY-TO USE PROCEEDS, IF ANY, IT RECEIVES UPON FUTURE SETTLEMENT OF FORWARD SALE AGREEMENT TO FUND PROPERTY ACQUISITIONS, DEVELOPMENT ACTIVITY; 23/04/2018 – AGREE REALTY – 2018 ACQUISITION VOLUME OUTLOOK REMAINS BETWEEN $250 MLN AND $300 MLN, DISPOSITION GUIDANCE REMAINS BETWEEN $25 MLN AND $50 MLN; 23/04/2018 – Agree Realty 1Q FFO 71c/Shr; 23/04/2018 – Agree Realty 1Q EPS 53c; 24/04/2018 – Agree Realty Short-Interest Ratio Rises 42% to 17 Days; 03/05/2018 – Joey Agree Named Finalist For EY’s Entrepreneur Of The Year Award In Michigan And Northwest Ohio Region; 15/05/2018 – AGREE REALTY CORP ADC.N INCREASES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 3.8 PCT; 13/03/2018 – LAUNCHED EQUITY OFFERINGS: ARI ADC BKI CTT HGV HMLP RPD

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.83, from 2.17 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 14 investors sold ADC shares while 66 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 38.50 million shares or 1.09% more from 38.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 268,693 were accumulated by Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC). Geode Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 406,033 shares. Quebec – Canada-based Public Sector Pension Inv Board has invested 0.02% in Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC). Millennium Lc reported 90,255 shares stake. Raymond James & holds 63,792 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Aperio Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% in Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC). 5,612 are held by Motley Fool Wealth Management Limited Liability Company. Rhumbline Advisers invested 0.02% in Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC). Asset One Company Ltd reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC). Westpac Bk reported 0% of its portfolio in Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC). Northern Tru Corp owns 935,521 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Invesco Ltd invested in 2.16M shares. Principal Financial Group Inc stated it has 1.54 million shares. Ls Advisors Ltd Llc reported 3,293 shares.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $759,457 activity. Agree Joey had bought 50 shares worth $3,174. Erlich Craig bought $63,680 worth of stock.

More notable recent Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Agree Realty’s Momentum Continues 25 Years After IPO – Benzinga” on April 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s How We Evaluate Agree Realty Corporation’s (NYSE:ADC) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday – Benzinga” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday – Benzinga” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Q2 Earnings Outlook For Agree Realty – Benzinga” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Tributary Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.03B and $1.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 4,900 shares to 7,000 shares, valued at $777,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kar Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) by 28,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,300 shares, and cut its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO).

More notable recent Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Golden Minerals Receives Continued Listing Standard Notice From NYSE American – GlobeNewswire” on August 23, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “After The Sell-Off: 4 NYSE Stocks That Dropped Below Book Value. – Forbes” published on August 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is It Smart To Buy Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) were released by: Cnbc.com and their article: “J.C. Penney faces NYSE delisting – CNBC” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why You Might Be Interested In Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold ARE shares while 116 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 108.20 million shares or 0.02% less from 108.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Oconnor Ltd Liability, a Illinois-based fund reported 41,877 shares. Da Davidson reported 2,109 shares. Mufg Americas reported 135 shares. 29 are held by Ironwood Ltd Com. American Century Companies holds 0.06% or 431,382 shares in its portfolio. 516,698 were reported by Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Inc. Federated Invsts Incorporated Pa accumulated 2,303 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 0.01% in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Veritable Limited Partnership holds 0.02% in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) or 6,378 shares. Washington Trust Financial Bank accumulated 2 shares. Qs Invsts Limited Liability Company owns 5,897 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Com owns 0% invested in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) for 1,477 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys Insur Trust Fund has 2,241 shares. Lenox Wealth Incorporated reported 87 shares. Cbre Clarion Securities Ltd Liability has invested 3.07% in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE).