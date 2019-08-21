Resolution Capital LTD Has Upped Stake in Hcp (HCP) by $31.68 Million; Pictet Asset Management LTD Position in Cheniere Energy (LNG) Cut by $1.24 Million

Resolution Capital Ltd increased its stake in Hcp Inc (HCP) by 16.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Resolution Capital Ltd bought 1.02 million shares as the company’s stock rose 6.68% . The institutional investor held 7.36 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $230.51M, up from 6.34M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd who had been investing in Hcp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.85% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $33.99. About 2.67M shares traded. HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) has risen 25.31% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HCP News: 03/05/2018 – HCP INC – QTRLY FFO $0.47 PER SHARE; 07/05/2018 – Dir Garvey Gifts 100 Of HCP Inc; 03/05/2018 – HCP INC – QTRLY FFO AS ADJUSTED $0.48 PER SHARE; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc Backs 2018 Adjusted FFO $1.77-$1.83/Share; 15/03/2018 – Fundamental Advisors Acquires Tandem Health Care Mezzanine Loan; 03/05/2018 – HCP INC HCP.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.80 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 02/05/2018 – HCP NAMES LYDIA KENNARD & KENT GRIFFIN TO BOARD; 05/03/2018 – HCP INC – TRANSITIONS WILL BEGIN IN MARCH 2018 AND ARE EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED BY SEPTEMBER 2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ HCP Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HCP); 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc 1Q Adjusted FFO 48c/Share

Pictet Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 18.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Asset Management Ltd sold 18,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 80,093 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.48 million, down from 98,293 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $60.5. About 1.15M shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 20/04/2018 – Cheniere Energy to Amend and Upsize Its Existing $4.6B of Credit Facilities; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC QTRLY SHR $1.50 – SEC FILING; 27/03/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC LNG.A : BERNSTEIN RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET-PERFORM; 07/03/2018 – BROWNFIELD LNG PROJECTS TO BE FINANCED BEFORE GREENFIELD: SMITH; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY 1Q REV. $2.24B; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE EXPECTS `GOOD’ 2019 AMID OTHER U.S. PROJECTS DELAYS; 15/05/2018 – Cheniere Partners With the D10 to Showcase Houston’s Athleticism, Philanthropy; 25/04/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for April 25 (Table); 16/05/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for May 16 (Table); 08/05/2018 – Cheniere Partners Holdings Declares Quarterly Dividend

Another recent and important Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) news was published by Bizjournals.com which published an article titled: “Texas energy data wrap: LNG export feed intake breaks record in July and more – Houston Business Journal” on August 05, 2019.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $45.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Omega Healthcare Invs Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 9,000 shares to 33,400 shares, valued at $1.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT) by 47,429 shares in the quarter, for a total of 333,054 shares, and has risen its stake in Netease Inc (NASDAQ:NTES).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold LNG shares while 136 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 226.57 million shares or 0.37% less from 227.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mathes reported 1.63% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Scott & Selber Inc has 29,142 shares. Wellington Gp Ltd Liability Partnership reported 51,218 shares stake. Cwm Ltd Co holds 500 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Usca Ria Ltd Llc reported 6,928 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Wellington Shields Capital Ltd Company owns 45,600 shares. Paradigm Advsr Limited Liability has 1.02% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Keybank National Association Oh holds 0% or 3,341 shares in its portfolio. Moody Bancorporation Division stated it has 69,897 shares. Millennium Management Ltd Co has invested 0.03% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Credit Suisse Ag reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Paloma Management holds 0.03% or 20,375 shares. Cornerstone Advisors has invested 0% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Moreover, Brigade Capital Management Limited Partnership has 1.4% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Nomura Hldg reported 0.02% stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold HCP shares while 137 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 182 raised stakes. 438.78 million shares or 0.89% more from 434.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantbot Tech LP reported 0.16% stake. Guardian Life Ins Of America holds 1,377 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Jane Street Gp Limited Com has invested 0% in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Ing Groep Nv owns 143,913 shares. Fjarde Ap accumulated 139,845 shares. The Arizona-based Davis Selected Advisers has invested 0.05% in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). First Allied Advisory stated it has 44,764 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. United Kingdom-based Lmr Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.04% in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). 60,544 were reported by Eii Mgmt Inc. Webster Fincl Bank N A stated it has 676 shares. Citadel Advsrs has 2.61M shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Duncker Streett Co accumulated 22,690 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Tekla Capital Lc owns 45,500 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md reported 0% in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Credit Suisse Ag reported 1.69M shares or 0.05% of all its holdings.

More notable recent HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Update: HCP (NYSE:HCP) Stock Gained 34% In The Last Year – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Trade of the Day for August 19, 2019: HCP, Inc. (HCP) – Investorplace.com” published on August 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Could HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) Have The Makings Of Another Dividend Aristocrat? – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Healthcare REITs: A Boom Is Coming – The Motley Fool” published on August 18, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday – Benzinga” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Resolution Capital Ltd, which manages about $2.93 billion and $3.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diamondrock Hospitality Co (NYSE:DRH) by 1.38 million shares to 4.04 million shares, valued at $43.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Washington Real Estate Invt (NYSE:WRE) by 272,568 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 497,043 shares, and cut its stake in Simon Ppty Group Inc New (NYSE:SPG).