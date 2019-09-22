Resolution Capital LTD Has Upped Its Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) Position by $4.54 Million; Montrusco Bolton Investments Has Raised Its Telus (TU) Stake by $21.77 Million

Resolution Capital Ltd increased its stake in Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) by 5.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Resolution Capital Ltd bought 59,707 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.50% . The institutional investor held 1.21M shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $91.92 million, up from 1.15 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd who had been investing in Interxion Holding N.V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.23% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $80.76. About 521,323 shares traded or 12.31% up from the average. InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) has risen 16.28% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.28% the S&P500. Some Historical INXN News: 14/03/2018 – InterXion at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 10/03/2018 – InterXion Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 14; 07/03/2018 INTERXION 4Q REV. EU129.9M, EST. EU127.6M; 28/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Interxion Holding N.V. ‘BB-‘ Rating; Otlk Stbl; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – QTRLY REVENUE INCREASED BY 17% TO EUR 133.8 MLN; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR YEAR REV., ADJ. EBITDA; 07/03/2018 – InterXion 4Q EPS 15c; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION SEES YEAR CAPEX INCL INTANGIBLES EU365M – EU390M; 07/03/2018 – Correct: InterXion 4Q Rev EUR129.9M; 03/05/2018 – InterXion 1Q EPS 16c

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc increased its stake in Telus Corp (TU) by 39.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc bought 588,448 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.89% . The institutional investor held 2.09M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $77.43M, up from 1.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc who had been investing in Telus Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $36.96. About 356,367 shares traded. TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) has declined 1.02% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.02% the S&P500. Some Historical TU News: 17/04/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Adds Telus, Cuts J&J; 10/05/2018 – Telus 1Q Net C$412M; 05/04/2018 – TELUS launches Boost Wi-Fi to increase wireless internet speed and coverage at home; 19/04/2018 – TELUS launches breathtaking 4K HDR TV — a first in Canada; 23/05/2018 – TELUS innovation takes on a major technical challenge to provide the Lower North Shore region with ultra-high-speed internet and mobile services; 27/04/2018 – TELUS partners with Neil Squire Society to increase the accessibility of smartphones and touchscreen devices; 10/05/2018 – TELUS announces election of directors; 08/03/2018 – Mojio accelerates connected car roll-outs with additional Series B funding from lris Capital and TELUS Ventures; 23/05/2018 – TELUS innovation takes on a major technical challenge to provide the Lower North Shore region with ultra-high-speed internet an; 10/04/2018 – TELUS CORP T.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$52 FROM C$51

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc, which manages about $6.00B and $1.54 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (NYSE:RY) by 9,355 shares to 1.21 million shares, valued at $96.56 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 6,108 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 141,881 shares, and cut its stake in Sun Life Finl Inc (NYSE:SLF).

Resolution Capital Ltd, which manages about $2.93B and $3.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Camden Ppty Tr (NYSE:CPT) by 270,710 shares to 519,772 shares, valued at $54.26M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 95,718 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.38M shares, and cut its stake in Federal Realty Invt Tr (NYSE:FRT).