Resolution Capital LTD Has Upped Its Equity Residential (EQR) Holding by $9.90 Million; Stock Value Rose; Act Ii Management LP Upped Its Comcast New (CMCSA) Holding by $975,000

Resolution Capital Ltd increased its stake in Equity Residential (EQR) by 3.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Resolution Capital Ltd bought 131,968 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.10% . The institutional investor held 4.47M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $336.90 million, up from 4.34 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd who had been investing in Equity Residential for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.34B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $85.66. About 1.08M shares traded. Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) has risen 23.71% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.71% the S&P500.

Act Ii Management Lp increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 13.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Act Ii Management Lp bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The hedge fund held 215,000 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.60M, up from 190,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Act Ii Management Lp who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $197.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $43.85. About 7.56M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 23/05/2018 – Netflix is now worth more than Comcast; 07/05/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources via @GregRoumeliotis; 01/05/2018 – Veritas Adds Cerner, Exits Dr Pepper Snapple, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 03/05/2018 – ZOLA HAS $100M SERIES D FINANCING LED BY COMCAST VENTURES; 26/04/2018 – WJHG-TV: BREAKING: NBC News is reporting Bill Cosby has been found guilty of sexual assault in his retrial. More details to…; 25/04/2018 – Comcast to Increase Internet Speeds for Some Video Customers in Oregon/SW Washington; 25/04/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: U.S. media company Comcast launches 22 billion pound ($30 billion) bid for Sky in move that; 20/04/2018 – COMCAST-CHARTER REPORT MOBILE OPERATING PLATFORM PARTNERSHIP; 25/04/2018 – Comcast 1Q Adj EPS 62c; 09/05/2018 – FOX: EXPECT COMCAST TO FACE REGULATORY SCRUTINY ON SKY BID

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 32 investors sold EQR shares while 153 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 316.17 million shares or 0.18% less from 316.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 66,647 shares. Aperio Grp Inc Limited Co reported 0.05% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Mason Street Limited Liability Company has 52,776 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Invest Grp (Ca) stated it has 29 shares. Nordea Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Mackay Shields Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 214,596 shares. Moreover, Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc has 0.54% invested in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Tradewinds Lc reported 860 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Pennsylvania Trust Co invested 0.09% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Df Dent And Inc holds 0.01% or 3,838 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested in 106,603 shares. Duff Phelps reported 789,783 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt invested in 0.2% or 118,518 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 0% invested in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) for 3,791 shares. The Louisiana-based Louisiana State Employees Retirement has invested 0.07% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR).

Resolution Capital Ltd, which manages about $2.93 billion and $3.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Washington Real Estate Invt (NYSE:WRE) by 272,568 shares to 497,043 shares, valued at $14.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Terreno Rlty Corp (NYSE:TRNO) by 68,084 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.92M shares, and cut its stake in Simon Ppty Group Inc New (NYSE:SPG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Soros Fund Mgmt Limited Com reported 1.10 million shares. Howe & Rusling holds 2.45% or 353,819 shares in its portfolio. Carnegie Capital Asset Mngmt owns 0.53% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 191,411 shares. 1832 Asset Management Ltd Partnership holds 12.32 million shares. Taurus Asset Management Limited Liability Co has 0.19% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio, Ohio-based fund reported 3.14 million shares. 305,102 are owned by Fisher Asset Mgmt. American Tru Advisors Lc accumulated 63,374 shares. 20,402 were reported by Everett Harris And Ca. George Kaiser Family Foundation accumulated 35,875 shares. Lincoln owns 19,158 shares. Cypress Group reported 18,910 shares stake. 84,939 were accumulated by Sequoia Advsrs Lc. 7,152 are held by Pekin Hardy Strauss. Columbia Asset Management holds 0.18% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) or 16,814 shares.

Act Ii Management Lp, which manages about $484.22 million and $120.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 1,625 shares to 10,245 shares, valued at $12.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,368 shares, and cut its stake in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG).