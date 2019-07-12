Resolution Capital LTD Has Upped By $9.90 Million Its Equity Residential (EQR) Holding; Capital International Lowered Its Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) Stake

Resolution Capital Ltd increased Equity Residential (EQR) stake by 3.04% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Resolution Capital Ltd acquired 131,968 shares as Equity Residential (EQR)’s stock rose 3.96%. The Resolution Capital Ltd holds 4.47 million shares with $336.90 million value, up from 4.34M last quarter. Equity Residential now has $29.28B valuation. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $79.29. About 1.48 million shares traded or 26.62% up from the average. Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) has risen 22.31% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.88% the S&P500. Some Historical EQR News: 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential Sees 2Q EPS 36c-EPS 40c; 25/04/2018 – LONG ISLAND CITY SUPPLY NOT IMPACTING RENTS IN MANHATTAN: EQR; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q FFO 71c/Shr; 15/03/2018 – Equity Residential Raises 1st Quarter Dividend to 54c Vs. 50.375c; 24/04/2018 – EQR SEES 2Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 77C TO 81C, EST. 80C; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q EPS 57c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Equity Residential, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EQR); 26/03/2018 – Real Deal NY: Equity Residential sells UES rental building for north of $85M; 24/04/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL 1Q REV. $633.0M, EST. $627.9M; 25/04/2018 – EQR INCOMING COO MICHAEL MANELIS SPEAKS ON CALL

Capital International Inc decreased Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) stake by 6.2% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Capital International Inc sold 4,000 shares as Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE)’s stock rose 5.13%. The Capital International Inc holds 60,465 shares with $4.60 million value, down from 64,465 last quarter. Intercontinental Exchange Inc now has $52.12 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.59% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $91.73. About 2.43M shares traded or 3.92% up from the average. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 12.40% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 22/05/2018 – Farley Expect to Remain Part-Time ICE Employe Until Feb. 22, 2019; 29/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange to Buy TMC Bonds for $685 Million; 19/03/2018 – CBOE BYX U.S. EQUITIES EXCHANGE HAS REVOKED SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 03/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Approves Second Quarter Dividend of $0.24 Per Share; 04/04/2018 – ICE REPORTS 1Q RECORD TOTAL FUTURES ADV UP 4% Y/Y; 07/05/2018 – NYSE Owner ICE Is Said to Be Working on Bitcoin Trading Platform; 25/04/2018 – ICE Benchmark Administration Publishes Report Outlining Evolution of ICE LIBOR and Transition to the Waterfall Methodology; 27/03/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Announces Marketing and Communications Leadership as Kelly Loeffler Prepares to Depart at the End of; 29/05/2018 – ICE FUTURES U.S.- COTTON FUTURES DAILY PRICE LIMIT EXPANDS TO 5 CENTS PER POUND EFFECTIVE WITH START OF TRADING FOR WEDNESDAY; 22/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Names Stacey Cunningham as New Pres of NYSE Group

Resolution Capital Ltd decreased Retail Pptys Amer Inc (NYSE:RPAI) stake by 2.88M shares to 1.12 million valued at $13.60 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Federal Realty Invt Tr (NYSE:FRT) stake by 318,452 shares and now owns 834,125 shares. Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (NYSE:MNR) was reduced too.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 10 insider sales for $6.71 million activity. 475 shares were sold by Fenster Scott, worth $34,301. NEITHERCUT DAVID J sold $3.68 million worth of stock or 50,000 shares. $732,900 worth of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) shares were sold by Altshuler Barry. Kaufman Ian also sold $67,302 worth of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) shares. $49,610 worth of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) was sold by Garechana Robert. Shares for $144,641 were sold by Brackenridge Alexander on Tuesday, February 5. 315 Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) shares with value of $22,747 were sold by Sorenson Christa L.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 32 investors sold EQR shares while 153 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 316.17 million shares or 0.18% less from 316.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.07% or 970,883 shares in its portfolio. Lmr Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 8,342 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Eaton Vance Management has invested 0.09% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Aqr Capital Management has 0.06% invested in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) for 689,917 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Stifel Corporation, Missouri-based fund reported 55,220 shares. Utah Retirement invested in 90,281 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Cohen Steers has 3.90 million shares. Baker Ellis Asset Limited holds 1,700 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. The United Kingdom-based Royal London Asset Mgmt Limited has invested 0% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). 4.43M were reported by Charles Schwab Investment Management. Swiss Comml Bank holds 1.88M shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Guardian Life Insurance Of America has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Glob Endowment Management Ltd Partnership has invested 0.13% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Tradewinds Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) for 860 shares.

More notable recent Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Does Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Fare As A Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Equity Residential’s Urban Millennial Strategy – Seeking Alpha” published on July 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Equity Residential’s Intriguing Story – Seeking Alpha” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Will Equity Residential’s (NYSE:EQR) Earnings Grow In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 17, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Equity Residential Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Date – Business Wire” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Equity Residential has $7900 highest and $71 lowest target. $75.50’s average target is -4.78% below currents $79.29 stock price. Equity Residential had 9 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Thursday, April 11 with “Equal-Weight”. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Thursday, June 27 report. As per Monday, March 25, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, January 23 by Mizuho.

Analysts await Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.91 EPS, up 1.11% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.9 per share. ICE’s profit will be $517.07 million for 25.20 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual EPS reported by Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.09% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Intercontinental Exchange Launches NYSE Board Advisory Council to Advance Board Diversity – Business Wire” on June 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “NYSE hosted IPOs raising $20.9B in H1 – Seeking Alpha” published on July 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Intercontinental Exchange Completes Acquisition of Simplifile LC – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “ICE Data Services Launches the ICE US Broad Municipal Index – Business Wire” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “ICE Data Indices Recognized as Third Country Benchmark Administrator by the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority – Business Wire” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Intercontinental Exchange had 8 analyst reports since January 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, July 5 by Raymond James. The stock of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, March 15. Citigroup upgraded the shares of ICE in report on Tuesday, January 22 to “Buy” rating. Wells Fargo maintained Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) rating on Thursday, April 4. Wells Fargo has “Market Perform” rating and $81 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold ICE shares while 220 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 469.49 million shares or 1.74% less from 477.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Intact Invest Management holds 0.01% or 3,000 shares. Nikko Asset Mngmt Americas Inc has 1.19% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Ci holds 0% or 3,546 shares. Moreover, Duncker Streett And Com has 0.43% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Etrade Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 0.1% stake. Tru Company Of Vermont reported 0.18% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 0.06% or 59,717 shares. Smithfield Trust Company, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 2,045 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 1.06M shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Clearbridge Limited owns 815,549 shares. Westwood invested 0.8% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested in 0.1% or 163,800 shares. Focused Wealth Mgmt Inc accumulated 1,100 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 3,232 were accumulated by Huntington Bancorporation. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 0.13% or 8,581 shares.

Capital International Inc increased Netapp Inc (NASDAQ:NTAP) stake by 5,900 shares to 16,606 valued at $1.15M in 2019Q1. It also upped Huya Inc Adr stake by 157,400 shares and now owns 183,600 shares. Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) was raised too.