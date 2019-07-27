Resolution Capital LTD Has Upped Alexandria Real Estate Eq In (ARE) Stake By $2.50 Million; Qwest 6.125% Notes Due 2053 (CTY) SI Increased By 3034.32%

Resolution Capital Ltd increased Alexandria Real Estate Eq In (ARE) stake by 1.17% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Resolution Capital Ltd acquired 17,598 shares as Alexandria Real Estate Eq In (ARE)’s stock rose 8.20%. The Resolution Capital Ltd holds 1.52M shares with $216.22M value, up from 1.50 million last quarter. Alexandria Real Estate Eq In now has $16.92 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $143.46. About 800,542 shares traded. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) has risen 14.62% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ARE News: 12/04/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES INC SAYS ALEXANDRIA LAUNCHLABS, CO’S LIFE SCIENCE STARTUP PLATFORM, TO OPEN IN FALL 2018; 23/05/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES SAYS PETER MOGLIA’S TITLE WAS AMENDED BY BOARD TO CO-CEO & CO-CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER, EFFECTIVE MAY 22 – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate 1Q Rev $320.1M; 20/03/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE NAMES BANKS & DIAMOND AS CO-COO’S; 30/04/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE 1Q REV. $320.1M, EST. $317.6M; 19/03/2018 Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within ICF International, Invitae, Encore Wire, Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Syndax Pharma; 22/03/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE NAMES MARCUS FULL-TIME EXEC CHAIRMAN; 21/03/2018 – ARE NAMES DEAN A. SHIGENAGA, THOMAS J. ANDREWS AS CO-PRESIDENTS; 22/03/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE NAMES RICHARDSON, MOGLIA AS CO-CEOS; 22/03/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES INC – MOGLIA WILL CONTINUE HIS RESPONSIBILITIES AS CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER

Qwest Corporation 6.125% Notes Due 2053 (NYSE:CTY) had an increase of 3034.32% in short interest. CTY’s SI was 529,700 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 3034.32% from 16,900 shares previously. With 286,200 avg volume, 2 days are for Qwest Corporation 6.125% Notes Due 2053 (NYSE:CTY)’s short sellers to cover CTY’s short positions. It closed at $23.47 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 27, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 insider sales for $4.82 million activity. 6,621 shares were sold by CIRUZZI VINCENT, worth $874,435. Shares for $661,300 were sold by Cunningham John H on Monday, February 11. 5,000 Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) shares with value of $660,150 were sold by RICHARDSON JAMES H. 5,000 shares were sold by Banks Jennifer, worth $659,600. On Thursday, February 7 the insider MARCUS JOEL S sold $1.30 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold ARE shares while 116 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 108.20 million shares or 0.02% less from 108.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 202,634 were reported by Heitman Real Ltd Liability Corp. Regions holds 2,054 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation owns 89,631 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt owns 6,590 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt Limited Com holds 0.07% or 1.92 million shares. Glenmede Tru Co Na has 184 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Csat Investment Advisory Lp holds 135 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Fil Ltd has invested 0.01% in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Westwood Hldg Group Incorporated reported 672,644 shares stake. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt reported 1.33M shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Manufacturers Life Insurance The reported 109,735 shares. Peregrine Asset Advisers holds 1.39% or 16,887 shares in its portfolio. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh stated it has 3,892 shares. Massachusetts Financial Services Ma holds 720,017 shares.