Resolution Capital LTD Has Trimmed Washington Real Estate Invt (WRE) Position By $7.63 Million; Armistice Capital Has Boosted By $24.00 Million Its Target (TGT) Position

Resolution Capital Ltd decreased Washington Real Estate Invt (WRE) stake by 35.42% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Resolution Capital Ltd sold 272,568 shares as Washington Real Estate Invt (WRE)’s stock declined 4.19%. The Resolution Capital Ltd holds 497,043 shares with $14.11M value, down from 769,611 last quarter. Washington Real Estate Invt now has $2.09B valuation. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $26.1. About 354,862 shares traded. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) has declined 9.41% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WRE News: 25/04/2018 – WASHINGTON REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST WRE.N – QTRLY REPORTED CORE FFO OF $0.46 PER DILUTED SHARE; 25/04/2018 – Washington REIT 1Q FFO/Shr 46c; 04/04/2018 – WASHINGTON REIT FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Washington; 04/05/2018 – WASHINGTON REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST – EQUITY DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENTS REPLACE CO’S EXISTING EQUITY DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENTS, DATED JUNE 23, 2015; 25/04/2018 – Washington REIT Sees FY18 EPS 25c-EPS 33c; 20/03/2018 New Research Coverage Highlights Home, Gorman-Rupp, Aratana Therapeutics, Washington Real Estate Investment Trust, XG Technolog; 25/04/2018 – Washington REIT Backs FY18 Core FFO/Shr $1.82-$1.90; 21/04/2018 – DJ Washington Real Estate Investment T, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WRE); 04/05/2018 – WASHINGTON REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST – ON MAY 4, 2018, ENTERED INTO EIGHT SEPARATE EQUITY DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENTS – SEC FILING

Armistice Capital Llc increased Target Corp (TGT) stake by 300% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Armistice Capital Llc acquired 300,000 shares as Target Corp (TGT)’s stock rose 14.18%. The Armistice Capital Llc holds 400,000 shares with $32.10M value, up from 100,000 last quarter. Target Corp now has $54.62B valuation. The stock decreased 2.66% or $2.83 during the last trading session, reaching $103.49. About 8.65 million shares traded or 53.81% up from the average. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 06/03/2018 – TARGET EXPANDS DELIVERY SERVICE OPTIONS; 09/04/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg faces Senate hearing but little hope for action; 10/04/2018 – Shipt and Target to Launch Same-Day Delivery Across Nevada; 23/05/2018 – Target Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.30-Adj EPS $1.50; 23/03/2018 – THERE IS NO TRUTH TO REPORT ON TARGET CORP AND KROGER CO MULLING MERGER; 10/04/2018 – Shipt and Target to Launch Same-Day Delivery in Tucson and Albuquerque; 23/05/2018 – Target Affirms Full-Year Guidance; 22/03/2018 – SHIPT – CO, TARGET CORPORATION WILL BEGIN SAME-DAY DELIVERY IN PHILADELPHIA, PA. BEGINNING APRIL 5, 2018; 06/03/2018 – TARGET TO RAISE MINIMUM HOURLY WAGE TO $12/HR THIS SPRING; 23/04/2018 – DJ Target Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TGT)

Analysts await Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.42 EPS, down 6.67% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.45 per share. WRE’s profit will be $33.63M for 15.54 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual EPS reported by Washington Real Estate Investment Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.64% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 26 investors sold WRE shares while 45 reduced holdings. only 45 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 69.90 million shares or 3.13% more from 67.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Inc has 17,150 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) for 122,556 shares. Regions Financial accumulated 1,268 shares. State Street invested in 0.01% or 3.97 million shares. Tortoise Ltd accumulated 3,250 shares or 0.02% of the stock. First Advsr Limited Partnership owns 0.06% invested in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) for 1.08M shares. Palladium Prtnrs Lc holds 0.05% in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) or 26,740 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt owns 27,434 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 0.01% or 66,440 shares in its portfolio. Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability Corp accumulated 12,309 shares. Swiss Fincl Bank invested 0% in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 53,207 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Hexavest stated it has 4,630 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund owns 0% invested in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) for 81,100 shares. First Midwest Bancshares Trust Division invested in 0.05% or 12,818 shares.

More notable recent Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Second Quarter Financial and Operating Results and Quarterly Dividend – GlobeNewswire” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (WRE) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “WashREIT buys Alexandria apartment complex – Washington – Washington Business Journal” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Can Impact Your Portfolio Volatility – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Much Did Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s (NYSE:WRE) CEO Pocket Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 17, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has $29 highest and $2800 lowest target. $28.50’s average target is 9.20% above currents $26.1 stock price. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had 3 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Robert W. Baird to “Neutral” on Tuesday, May 14. The stock has “Hold” rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, March 11.

Among 14 analysts covering Target (NYSE:TGT), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Target has $13000 highest and $6700 lowest target. $100.38’s average target is -3.01% below currents $103.49 stock price. Target had 34 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley on Monday, May 20 to “Equal-Weight”. UBS maintained it with “Hold” rating and $77 target in Wednesday, March 6 report. The stock of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 5 by Gordon Haskett Capital Corporation. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of TGT in report on Tuesday, March 5 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) earned “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, March 6. UBS maintained Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) on Thursday, August 22 with “Neutral” rating. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, February 26 by Citigroup. The company was maintained on Monday, March 11 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, August 22 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 6.