Resolution Capital LTD Has Raised Holding in Hcp (HCP) as Market Value Rose; Yhb Investment Advisors Position in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) Upped by $361,261 as Stock Value Rose

Resolution Capital Ltd increased its stake in Hcp Inc (HCP) by 16.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Resolution Capital Ltd bought 1.02 million shares as the company’s stock rose 1.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 7.36 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $230.51 million, up from 6.34M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd who had been investing in Hcp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.75B market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $32.95. About 1.08M shares traded. HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) has risen 31.11% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.68% the S&P500. Some Historical HCP News: 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc Backs 2018 EPS 79c-EPS 85c; 05/04/2018 – Health Law [Reg]: Real Estate Rumors: HCP, Puma, Related; 03/05/2018 – HCP INC – QTRLY FFO $0.47 PER SHARE; 03/05/2018 – HCP INC – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, CO REAFFIRMING AFFO PER SHARE, FFO PER SHARE, NET INCOME PER SHARE; 15/03/2018 – HCP Closes on the Sale of Its Tandem Mezzanine Loan Investment for $112M; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc 1Q FFO 47c/Shr; 22/05/2018 – Medicx Launches PROximity HCP For Micro-Neighborhood® Targeting of Healthcare Practitioners; 03/05/2018 – HCP INC – QTRLY FFO AS ADJUSTED $0.48 PER SHARE; 15/03/2018 – HCP SELLS TANDEM MEZZANINE LOAN INVESTMENT FOR $112M; 03/05/2018 – HCP SEES FY FFO/SHR AS ADJ $1.77 TO $1.83, EST. $1.79

Yhb Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) by 11.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc bought 3,197 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 30,855 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.49M, up from 27,658 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Fidelity Natl Information Sv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.00B market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $126.62. About 1.68 million shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 11.99% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.56% the S&P500.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 insider sale for $3.11 million activity. Another trade for 34,826 shares valued at $3.66M was made by Mayo Marc M on Tuesday, January 15.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 insider sale for $3.11 million activity. Another trade for 34,826 shares valued at $3.66M was made by Mayo Marc M on Tuesday, January 15.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 1.01 in 2018Q4.

Resolution Capital Ltd, which manages about $2.93 billion and $3.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Terreno Rlty Corp (NYSE:TRNO) by 68,084 shares to 1.92M shares, valued at $80.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 1.18 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 457,171 shares, and cut its stake in Simon Ppty Group Inc New (NYSE:SPG).