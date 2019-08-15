Resolution Capital LTD Has Raised By $9.90 Million Its Equity Residential (EQR) Stake; Alphabet – Class C Capital Stock (GOOG) Shorts Increased By 5.06%

Alphabet Inc – Class C Capital Stock (NASDAQ:GOOG) had an increase of 5.06% in short interest. GOOG’s SI was 2.49 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 5.06% from 2.37M shares previously. With 1.52M avg volume, 2 days are for Alphabet Inc – Class C Capital Stock (NASDAQ:GOOG)’s short sellers to cover GOOG’s short positions. The SI to Alphabet Inc – Class C Capital Stock’s float is 0.82%. The stock decreased 2.75% or $32.98 during the last trading session, reaching $1164.29. About 1.58M shares traded or 2.39% up from the average. Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) has declined 0.25% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.25% the S&P500.

Resolution Capital Ltd increased Equity Residential (EQR) stake by 3.04% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Resolution Capital Ltd acquired 131,968 shares as Equity Residential (EQR)’s stock rose 3.10%. The Resolution Capital Ltd holds 4.47M shares with $336.90M value, up from 4.34M last quarter. Equity Residential now has $29.60B valuation. The stock decreased 1.32% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $79.82. About 889,670 shares traded. Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) has risen 23.71% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EQR News: 26/03/2018 – Real Deal NY: Equity Residential sells UES rental building for north of $85M; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential Sees 2Q FFO 77c/Shr-FFO 81c/Shr; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q EPS 57c; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential Sees 2Q EPS 36c-EPS 40c; 25/04/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL COO DAVID SANTEE SPEAKS IN CALL; 25/04/2018 – EQR: NYC RENEWAL RATES ARE UP 2.9%; 19/04/2018 – DJ Equity Residential, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EQR); 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential’s Forecast Beats Projections — Earnings Review; 24/04/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 77C, EST. 77C; 15/03/2018 – Equity Residential Raises 1st Quarter Dividend to 54c Vs. 50.375c

Resolution Capital Ltd decreased Equity Comwlth (NYSE:EQC) stake by 83,390 shares to 2.23M valued at $72.88M in 2019Q1. It also reduced American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) stake by 1.18 million shares and now owns 457,171 shares. Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Equity Residential has $7900 highest and $74 lowest target. $77’s average target is -3.53% below currents $79.82 stock price. Equity Residential had 7 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, April 11 by Barclays Capital. As per Thursday, June 27, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Hold” rating and $78 target in Monday, March 25 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 32 investors sold EQR shares while 153 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 316.17 million shares or 0.18% less from 316.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Spinnaker Trust has 0.04% invested in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Hanson Doremus Invest has invested 0.12% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Anchor Capital Limited Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) for 5,315 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund owns 5,495 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Lenox Wealth Mngmt holds 171 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.07% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Cwm Ltd holds 3,129 shares. Utah Retirement stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Duncker Streett And Com reported 1,475 shares. Lasalle Investment Mgmt Limited Co invested in 6.19% or 3.20 million shares. Jpmorgan Chase & has invested 0.06% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Cornerstone Advsrs reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Whittier Trust Of Nevada holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) for 1,400 shares. Griffin Asset Incorporated, New York-based fund reported 2,837 shares. Blair William & Il accumulated 18,458 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

