Resolution Capital LTD Has Raised By $18.98 Million Its Host Hotels & Resorts (HST) Holding; Beazer Homes USA (BZH) Sentiment Is 1.04

Resolution Capital Ltd increased Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (HST) stake by 97.47% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Resolution Capital Ltd acquired 1.05 million shares as Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (HST)’s stock declined 10.73%. The Resolution Capital Ltd holds 2.14M shares with $38.92 million value, up from 1.08M last quarter. Host Hotels & Resorts Inc now has $12.15B valuation. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $16.65. About 8.31 million shares traded or 18.52% up from the average. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) has declined 15.70% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HST News: 26/04/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Announces Leading-Edge Joint Development Agreement With IBM Research; 02/05/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts 1Q Rev $1.35B; 02/05/2018 – HOST HOTELS 1Q AFFO/SHR 43C, EST. 39C; 26/04/2018 – HOST HOTELS & RESORTS INC – ANNOUNCED A DEVELOPMENT AGREEMENT WITH IBM RESEARCH; 20/04/2018 – DJ Host Hotels & Resorts Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HST); 02/05/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts 1Q Net $253M; 09/03/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Recommends That Holders of Operating Partnership Units of Host Hotels & Resorts, L.P. Reject “Min; 19/03/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts LP CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 5 Months; 12/03/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY – PRIOR TO JOINING DIAMONDROCK, JOHNSON SERVED AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT AND TREASURER OF HOST HOTELS & RESORTS; 12/03/2018 – DiamondRock Names Jay Johnson New Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

Beazer Homes USA Inc (BZH) investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. The ratio dropped, as 47 investment professionals increased and opened new stock positions, while 45 sold and decreased equity positions in Beazer Homes USA Inc. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 25.69 million shares, up from 25.45 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Beazer Homes USA Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 15 Reduced: 30 Increased: 31 New Position: 16.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 38 investors sold HST shares while 151 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 151 raised stakes. 681.04 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Panagora Asset Management, Massachusetts-based fund reported 3.27M shares. Tarbox Family Office holds 0% or 182 shares in its portfolio. Fjarde Ap accumulated 0.03% or 129,894 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST). Earnest Prtnrs Limited Liability reported 376 shares. Citigroup Inc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, a Colorado-based fund reported 99,752 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv holds 0.01% in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) or 296,508 shares. Cbre Clarion Securities Ltd Liability Corporation, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 4.98M shares. Fin Services has invested 0% in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST). American Research And Management has invested 0% in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST). Davis Selected Advisers has invested 0.05% in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST). Fdx Incorporated stated it has 17,169 shares. Pictet Asset Ltd owns 486,435 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Eqis Capital Mgmt Inc accumulated 17,040 shares or 0.03% of the stock.

Since April 15, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $4,729 activity. LENTZ MICHAEL E had bought 248 shares worth $4,729.

Resolution Capital Ltd decreased Empire St Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:ESRT) stake by 2.03 million shares to 7.22 million valued at $106.97M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Healthcare Rlty Tr (NYSE:HR) stake by 57,647 shares and now owns 3.21M shares. Essex Ppty Tr Inc (NYSE:ESS) was reduced too.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $49,999 activity.

Towle & Co holds 2.73% of its portfolio in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. for 2.44 million shares. Winslow Asset Management Inc owns 633,467 shares or 1.35% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Donald Smith & Co. Inc. has 1.03% invested in the company for 2.69 million shares. The Massachusetts-based Essex Investment Management Co Llc has invested 0.36% in the stock. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 271,469 shares.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company has market cap of $453.80 million. The firm designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes for entry-level, move-up, or retirement-oriented home buyers under the Beazer Homes brand name. It currently has negative earnings. It sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

