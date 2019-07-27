Resolution Capital LTD Has Lowered Equity Comwlth (EQC) Position by $2.67 Million as Valuation Declined; As Mondelez International (MDLZ) Market Value Rose, Umb Bank N A Has Decreased Position by $309,582

Resolution Capital Ltd decreased its stake in Equity Comwlth (EQC) by 3.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Resolution Capital Ltd sold 83,390 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.81% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.23M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $72.88M, down from 2.31 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd who had been investing in Equity Comwlth for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $33.5. About 259,521 shares traded. Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) has risen 11.34% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EQC News: 14/03/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH – PRIOR REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION WILL EXPIRE ON MARCH 15, 2018; 07/05/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 14C, EST. 18C; 07/05/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH – QTRLY SAME PROPERTY CASH NOI INCREASED 4.3%; 07/05/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH 1Q REV. $58.6M; 07/05/2018 – Equity Commonwealth 1Q EPS $1.48

Umb Bank N A decreased its stake in Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) by 18.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Umb Bank N A sold 6,318 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 27,447 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.37 million, down from 33,765 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Umb Bank N A who had been investing in Mondelez International Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $54.81. About 3.04M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 32.15% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 27/04/2018 – Mondelez Names Paulette Alviti as Human Resources Chief; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ CALL ENDS; 24/04/2018 – Mondelez urges cocoa producers to up yields as demand rises; 05/03/2018 MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL FILES TO OFFER NOTES DUE 2025; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ: SHIPPING COSTS HURT MARGINS IN N. AMERICA; 06/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS WILL OPERATE TATE’S AS STANDALONE BUSINESS; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Rev $6.77B; 17/04/2018 – Mondelez: Bahrain Manufacturing Plant Produces Oreo Cookies and Barni Soft Cakes for Middle East and Africa; 11/04/2018 – Mondelez Intl Reports Rapid Growth of Cocoa Life Sustainable Sourcing Program; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SEES FY ADJ. OPER MARGIN +17%

Umb Bank N A, which manages about $3.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Genuine Parts Co (NYSE:GPC) by 70,056 shares to 79,765 shares, valued at $8.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At & T Inc (NYSE:T) by 75,413 shares in the quarter, for a total of 930,915 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northstar Gru has invested 0.57% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Brown Brothers Harriman & holds 0% or 13,091 shares. Santa Barbara Asset Management Ltd Llc owns 2.28% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 2.94 million shares. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt LP holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 448,979 shares. Northstar Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability invested 0.75% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement System has 0.25% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Moreover, Deroy Devereaux Private Inv Counsel has 2.44% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 488,148 shares. Guardian Trust Communication has 1.18 million shares for 0.78% of their portfolio. Atlantic Union Fincl Bank invested in 0.1% or 6,982 shares. Evercore Wealth Management Lc reported 0.04% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Tiverton Asset Ltd Liability Co stated it has 134,714 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Philadelphia Tru Com invested in 0.09% or 19,594 shares. Hl Financial Ser Ltd Liability Corporation owns 201,495 shares. 5,498 are held by Becker Mgmt. Oppenheimer Company Inc stated it has 53,321 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.90 million activity. On Friday, February 1 Gruber Vinzenz P. sold $501,938 worth of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) or 10,945 shares.

More notable recent Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Mondelez International Stock Is Up 35% So Far in 2019 – The Motley Fool” on July 08, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “The 10 Biggest Consumer Staples Stocks – Motley Fool” published on July 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Consumer Stocks Loading up on Marijuana – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Headliners Include Apple, Beyond Meat And IBM – Seeking Alpha” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Mondelez (MDLZ) Up 25% in 3 Months on Strong Brands & Savings – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 02, 2019.

Resolution Capital Ltd, which manages about $2.93 billion and $3.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Eq In (NYSE:ARE) by 17,598 shares to 1.52M shares, valued at $216.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hcp Inc (NYSE:HCP) by 1.02M shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.36 million shares, and has risen its stake in Interxion Holding N.V (NYSE:INXN).

More notable recent Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Equity Commonwealth (EQC) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” on April 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Equity Commonwealth Cum Conv Pfd Shs Series D declares $0.40625 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (HR) – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Sam Zell’s Real Estate Outlook: ‘A Tsunami Of Supply’ – Seeking Alpha” published on July 10, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On The New York Times Company (NYT) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 26, 2019.

Analysts await Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.15 EPS, down 11.76% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.17 per share. EQC’s profit will be $18.29 million for 55.83 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.19 actual EPS reported by Equity Commonwealth for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.05% negative EPS growth.