Resolution Capital LTD Has Lifted Hcp (HCP) Holding by $31.68 Million; As Honeywell International Com Us$1.00 (HON) Stock Price Rose, Holder Waverton Investment Management LTD Raised Its Position

Resolution Capital Ltd increased its stake in Hcp Inc (HCP) by 16.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Resolution Capital Ltd bought 1.02 million shares as the company’s stock rose 1.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 7.36 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $230.51 million, up from 6.34M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd who had been investing in Hcp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $33.1. About 766,931 shares traded. HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) has risen 31.11% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.68% the S&P500. Some Historical HCP News: 03/05/2018 – HCP 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ 48C, EST. 46C; 02/05/2018 – HCP NAMES BRIAN CARTWRIGHT CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 15/03/2018 – HCP INC – DEAL FOR FOR $112 MLN; 15/03/2018 – HCP Closes on the Sale of Its Tandem Mezzanine Loan Investment for $112M; 05/03/2018 – HCP PACT TO TRANSITION MANAGEMENT OF 24 SR HOUSING COMMUNITIES; 22/05/2018 – Medicx Launches PROximity HCP For Micro-Neighborhood® Targeting of Healthcare Practitioners; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc 1Q Rev $479.2M; 15/03/2018 – Fundamental Advisors Acquires Tandem Health Care Mezzanine Loan From HCP for $112 Million; 07/05/2018 – Dir Garvey Gifts 100 Of HCP Inc; 10/04/2018 – MOROCCO PLANNING AGENCY HCP EMAILS QTRLY GDP DATA

Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc Com Us$1.00 (HON) by 1.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waverton Investment Management Ltd bought 9,721 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 587,247 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.33M, up from 577,526 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Honeywell International Inc Com Us$1.00 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $175.19. About 669,127 shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 09/05/2018 – Honeywell Appoints Michael G. Nefkens as President and CEO of Homes Business; 04/05/2018 – Honeywell Names Rabiller to Lead Transportation Spinoff; 18/05/2018 – HONEYWELL REPORTS ALESSANDRO GILI AS CFO FOR TRANSPORTATION; 19/04/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LTD HONE.NS – ANNOUNCES EXPANSION OF MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN PUNE; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS IT HAS PUT IN PLACE “AGGRESSIVE MITIGATION STRATEGIES” THAT LARGELY OFFSET ANY IMPACT TO CO – CONF CALL; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl Reaffirms 2Q, Full-Year Guidance; 11/04/2018 – GKN PLC – SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO PROVIDE CUSTOMERS WITH COMPONENT MAINTENANCE, REPAIR AND OVERHAUL SERVICES FOR AVIONICS AND MECHANICAL COMPONENTS; 03/05/2018 – Honeywell To Host Safety And Productivity Solutions Investor Showcase; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – QTRLY SEGMENT MARGIN 19.2 PCT VS 18.8 PCT REPORTED LAST YEAR; 29/05/2018 – Shandong Tianhong Chemical Chooses Honeywell Technology To Produce On-purpose Propylene

