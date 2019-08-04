Resolution Capital LTD Has Decreased Its Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (MNR) Holding by $462,800 as Stock Price Declined; Westwood Management Boosted Its Cdw (CDW) Holding by $1.98 Million

Westwood Management Corp increased its stake in Cdw Corporation (CDW) by 189.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Management Corp bought 20,625 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.06% . The institutional investor held 31,525 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.04 million, up from 10,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Management Corp who had been investing in Cdw Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.84% or $2.18 during the last trading session, reaching $116.34. About 730,963 shares traded. CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) has risen 41.37% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.37% the S&P500.

Resolution Capital Ltd decreased its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (MNR) by 4.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Resolution Capital Ltd sold 35,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.43% . The institutional investor held 776,419 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.23M, down from 812,019 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd who had been investing in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.35% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $13.27. About 698,522 shares traded or 70.22% up from the average. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) has declined 15.97% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.97% the S&P500.

Westwood Management Corp, which manages about $655.18 million and $737.32M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,700 shares to 496,200 shares, valued at $58.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc. (NYSE:MA) by 13,710 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 339,028 shares, and cut its stake in Fiserv Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 sales for $5.92 million activity. Shares for $1.38 million were sold by CORLEY CHRISTINA M on Tuesday, February 12. $1.79M worth of CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) was sold by ALESIO STEVEN W. ECKROTE DOUGLAS E also sold $894,930 worth of CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) shares. ROTHER CHRISTINA V. also sold $360,800 worth of CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) shares.

Resolution Capital Ltd, which manages about $2.93 billion and $3.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Eq In (NYSE:ARE) by 17,598 shares to 1.52 million shares, valued at $216.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 522,235 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.65M shares, and has risen its stake in Hcp Inc (NYSE:HCP).

Since February 15, 2019, it had 16 buys, and 0 sales for $567,555 activity. $1,999 worth of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) was bought by LANDY MICHAEL P. The insider Miller Kevin S. bought $2,003. On Monday, June 17 UMH PROPERTIES – INC. bought $243,998 worth of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) or 18,555 shares. On Monday, April 15 the insider HERSTIK NEAL bought $10,002.