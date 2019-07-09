Resolution Capital LTD Has Decreased Its Equity Comwlth (EQC) Stake; Clearbridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund (EMO) Sentiment Is 1.2

Resolution Capital Ltd decreased Equity Comwlth (EQC) stake by 3.61% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Resolution Capital Ltd sold 83,390 shares as Equity Comwlth (EQC)’s stock declined 1.81%. The Resolution Capital Ltd holds 2.23 million shares with $72.88M value, down from 2.31 million last quarter. Equity Comwlth now has $4.04 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $33.09. About 280,981 shares traded. Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) has risen 11.34% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EQC News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Equity Commonwealth, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EQC); 07/05/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH – QTRLY SAME PROPERTY CASH NOI INCREASED 4.3%; 23/03/2018 – CFO Markman Gifts 900 Of Equity Commonwealth; 14/03/2018 Equity Commonwealth Sets 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 07/05/2018 – Equity Commonwealth 1Q FFO 5c/Shr; 07/05/2018 – Equity Commonwealth 1Q EPS $1.48; 07/05/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH – QTRLY SAME PROPERTY NOI DECREASED 2.1%; 07/05/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH 1Q REV. $58.6M; 07/05/2018 – Equity Commonwealth 1Q Normalized FFO/Shr 14c; 07/05/2018 – Equity Commonwealth 1Q Rev $58.6M

Clearbridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc (EMO) investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. It’s down -6.63, from 7.83 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 30 hedge funds increased and opened new holdings, while 25 cut down and sold stock positions in Clearbridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 18.00 million shares, down from 34.35 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Clearbridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 20 Increased: 19 New Position: 11.

Analysts await Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.15 EPS, down 11.76% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.17 per share. EQC’s profit will be $18.30 million for 55.15 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.19 actual EPS reported by Equity Commonwealth for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.05% negative EPS growth.

Resolution Capital Ltd increased Empire St Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:ESRT) stake by 137,531 shares to 9.25M valued at $146.17 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Healthcare Rlty Tr (NYSE:HR) stake by 642,443 shares and now owns 3.27 million shares. Hcp Inc (NYSE:HCP) was raised too.

The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $9.46. About 116,816 shares traded. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (EMO) has declined 16.06% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.49% the S&P500.

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc. is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The company has market cap of $666.84 million. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. It currently has negative earnings. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States.

Mcgowan Group Asset Management Inc. holds 4.01% of its portfolio in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc for 2.62 million shares. Terril Brothers Inc. owns 973,555 shares or 2.95% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Rock Point Advisors Llc has 2.48% invested in the company for 549,458 shares. The Texas-based Doliver Advisors Lp has invested 0.65% in the stock. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc, a California-based fund reported 753,682 shares.