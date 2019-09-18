Resolution Capital LTD Has Cut Camden Ppty Tr (CPT) Position By $28.15 Million; Masters Capital Management Has Trimmed Penney J C (JCP) Holding By $5.29 Million

Masters Capital Management Llc decreased Penney J C Corp Inc (JCP) stake by 75.61% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Masters Capital Management Llc sold 5.29M shares as Penney J C Corp Inc (JCP)’s stock declined 39.73%. The Masters Capital Management Llc holds 1.71M shares with $1.95M value, down from 7.00M last quarter. Penney J C Corp Inc now has $281.79 million valuation. The stock decreased 5.98% or $0.0564 during the last trading session, reaching $0.8866. About 17.99 million shares traded or 65.25% up from the average. J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE:JCP) has declined 67.66% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.66% the S&P500. Some Historical JCP News: 09/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms J. C. Penney at ‘B+’; Rates Sr. Second Lien Notes ‘BB-‘/’RR3’; 17/05/2018 – J C PENNEY – 2018 ADJ EPS NOW EXPECTED TO BE LOSS OF $0.07 TO EARNINGS OF $0.13; 08/03/2018 – JCPenney Announces Proposed Offering of Senior Secured Second Priority Notes; 13/03/2018 – PHOENIX INVESTORS BUYS JCPENNEY DISTRIBUTION CENTER IN; 22/05/2018 – JCPenney CEO Leaves for Lowe’s (Video); 23/05/2018 – S&PGR: Believe There Is Heightened Uncertainty Around JCP Strategy and Path Forward Under New Leadership; 17/05/2018 – J.C. Penney 1Q Loss $78M; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ten Classes of JPMCC 2017-JP5; 17/05/2018 – J.C. Penney blames long winter for poor sales, cuts forecast; 19/04/2018 – CRIUS ENERGY TRUST – WILL SEEK UNITHOLDER APPROVAL OF CERTAIN GOVERNANCE AMENDMENTS PROPOSED BY JCP INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT

Resolution Capital Ltd decreased Camden Ppty Tr (CPT) stake by 34.25% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Resolution Capital Ltd sold 270,710 shares as Camden Ppty Tr (CPT)’s stock rose 3.31%. The Resolution Capital Ltd holds 519,772 shares with $54.26 million value, down from 790,482 last quarter. Camden Ppty Tr now has $10.72 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.13% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $110.72. About 408,897 shares traded. Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) has risen 14.89% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CPT News: 07/05/2018 – CPT TECHNOLOGY GROUP 000536.SZ SAYS APRIL CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AT 366.6 MLN YUAN, JAN-APR CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AT 1.5 BLN YUAN; 22/04/2018 – DJ Camden Property Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPT); 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY 1Q FFO/SHR $1.15, EST. $1.14; 11/04/2018 – CPT Responds to Labour Party Announcement on Free Bus Travel for Under 25s; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST CPT.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $4.75 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Affms Camden Property Trust ‘BBB+’ Rtgs; Otlk Rvd To Pos; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY SEES 2Q FFO/SHR $1.16 TO $1.20, EST. $1.19; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST CPT.N – QTRLY FFO PER DILUTED SHR $1.15; 06/03/2018 CPT TECHNOLOGY GROUP 000536.SZ SAYS CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AT 323.9 MLN YUAN IN FEB; 03/05/2018 – Camden Property Trust 1Q Net $40.5M

Masters Capital Management Llc increased Transenterix Inc (NYSEMKT:TRXC) stake by 2.31M shares to 3.76 million valued at $5.11 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Transocean Ltd (NYSE:RIG) stake by 1.30 million shares and now owns 3.02 million shares. Tesla Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:TSLA) was raised too.

Analysts await J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE:JCP) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $-0.56 EPS, down 7.69% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.52 per share. After $-0.18 actual EPS reported by J. C. Penney Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 211.11% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is the same, as 18 investors sold JCP shares while 52 reduced holdings. only 22 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 186.54 million shares or 8.68% less from 204.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership holds 480,705 shares or 0% of its portfolio. City Communication owns 9,500 shares. Aperio Group Ltd invested in 147,626 shares. Css Lc Il owns 0% invested in J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE:JCP) for 9,000 shares. Hanson Mcclain Inc accumulated 67 shares. Oppenheimer has 28,900 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Price T Rowe Assocs Md owns 129,625 shares. Swiss Natl Bank, Switzerland-based fund reported 588,100 shares. Whittier Tru invested in 0% or 500 shares. M&R Capital Incorporated holds 100 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has 0% invested in J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE:JCP) for 247,987 shares. Capstone Finance Advsr accumulated 20,000 shares. Tyvor Capital Ltd Liability Corporation owns 1.58 million shares for 3.07% of their portfolio. Fmr Ltd Llc reported 0% of its portfolio in J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE:JCP). Fincl Architects Inc reported 63,786 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Camden Prop Trust (NYSE:CPT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Camden Prop Trust has $112 highest and $105 lowest target. $111’s average target is 0.25% above currents $110.72 stock price. Camden Prop Trust had 7 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 10 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) rating on Tuesday, March 19. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $105 target. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, July 30 by Citigroup. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 25 report.

Analysts await Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.28 EPS, up 6.67% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.2 per share. CPT’s profit will be $123.94 million for 21.63 P/E if the $1.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.28 actual EPS reported by Camden Property Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.39, from 1.64 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 26 investors sold CPT shares while 100 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 86.18 million shares or 0.38% less from 86.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kbc Gru Nv accumulated 36,751 shares. Financial Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation holds 1.42 million shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. 601,763 are held by American Century Cos Inc. Td Asset Management holds 0.04% or 230,169 shares in its portfolio. Natixis LP stated it has 43,970 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Segment Wealth Ltd Llc invested 0.06% in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). Tci Wealth Advisors reported 83 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 0% of its portfolio in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt invested in 459,914 shares. Fayez Sarofim holds 115,200 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 232,550 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Assetmark accumulated 0% or 1,862 shares. World Asset owns 0.03% invested in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) for 6,446 shares. Oakbrook Invs Ltd Liability Co holds 0.03% or 5,250 shares in its portfolio. Bahl Gaynor holds 0.08% or 105,689 shares in its portfolio.