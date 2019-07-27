Resolution Capital LTD Has Cut American Tower New (AMT) Position; Chaserg Technology Acquisition – Class A Com (CTAC) Shorts Increased By 37.91%

Chaserg Technology Acquisition Corp – Class A Com (NASDAQ:CTAC) had an increase of 37.91% in short interest. CTAC’s SI was 29,100 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 37.91% from 21,100 shares previously. With 60,500 avg volume, 1 days are for Chaserg Technology Acquisition Corp – Class A Com (NASDAQ:CTAC)’s short sellers to cover CTAC’s short positions. It closed at $10.06 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 27, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Resolution Capital Ltd decreased American Tower Corp New (AMT) stake by 72.1% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Resolution Capital Ltd sold 1.18M shares as American Tower Corp New (AMT)’s stock rose 15.41%. The Resolution Capital Ltd holds 457,171 shares with $90.09 million value, down from 1.64M last quarter. American Tower Corp New now has $90.43 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $204.59. About 1.29 million shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 44.96% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.53% the S&P500.

More notable recent ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CTAC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Food Processing Skills Canada â€“ Government of Canada’s Immigration Pilot a Positive Step in Addressing Critical Labour Shortages for Meat Processors – GlobeNewswire” on July 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “ChaSerg Technology Acquisition, former Brocade CEO’s blank check, prices IPO at $10 – Nasdaq” published on October 05, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. Announces Closing of $200000000 Initial Public Offering – GlobeNewswire” on October 10, 2018. More interesting news about ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CTAC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. Announces the Separate Trading of its Class A Common Stock and Warrants, Commencing October 30, 2018 – GlobeNewswire” published on October 26, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of $200 Million Initial Public Offering – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: October 04, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schmidt P J Inc stated it has 14,755 shares. Pnc Fincl Gru owns 236,658 shares. New York-based Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.11% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). 19,785 were reported by Rampart Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Company. 415 were accumulated by Parkside National Bank And. Segall Bryant Hamill Lc invested in 27,236 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Brown Advisory invested in 824,141 shares or 0.46% of the stock. 5.73 million are held by Massachusetts Svcs Com Ma. State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.33% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 664,680 shares. Howland Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 4.05% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 252,686 shares. Adirondack Trust reported 2,989 shares stake. Buffington Mohr Mcneal stated it has 0% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 22,610 shares. Focused Wealth Management owns 422 shares. Massachusetts-based Arrowstreet Cap Partnership has invested 0% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT).

Among 7 analysts covering American Tower (NYSE:AMT), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. American Tower had 18 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, February 12 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Citigroup maintained it with “Hold” rating and $210 target in Friday, March 22 report. Oppenheimer maintained American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy” rating. UBS downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $22200 target in Friday, June 7 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, March 4 by Citigroup. As per Monday, July 15, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo given on Thursday, February 28. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, February 27 by Macquarie Research. Morgan Stanley maintained American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) on Monday, May 20 with “Equal-Weight” rating.