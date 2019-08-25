Resolution Capital LTD Has Boosted Holding in Alexandria Real Estate Eq In (ARE) by $2.50 Million; As Newmont Mng (NEM) Share Value Rose, Anchor Bolt Capital LP Has Raised Its Position

Resolution Capital Ltd increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Eq In (ARE) by 1.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Resolution Capital Ltd bought 17,598 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.08% . The institutional investor held 1.52 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $216.22M, up from 1.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd who had been investing in Alexandria Real Estate Eq In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $2.58 during the last trading session, reaching $146.83. About 486,268 shares traded. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) has risen 19.17% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.17% the S&P500. Some Historical ARE News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Alexandria Real Estate Equities In, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARE); 12/04/2018 – Alexandria LaunchLabs, the Premier Life Science Startup Platform, to Open in Fall 2018 at the Alexandria Center at One Kendall Square in the Heart of East Cambridge; 30/04/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE 1Q AFFO/SHR $1.62, EST. $1.59; 30/04/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate 1Q EPS $1.32; 12/04/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES INC SAYS ALEXANDRIA LAUNCHLABS, CO’S LIFE SCIENCE STARTUP PLATFORM, TO OPEN IN FALL 2018; 23/05/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES SAYS PETER MOGLIA’S TITLE WAS AMENDED BY BOARD TO CO-CEO & CO-CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER, EFFECTIVE MAY 22 – SEC FILING; 21/03/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Appoints Dean A. Shigenaga and Thomas J. Andrews as Co-Presidents; 22/03/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Announces the Elevation of Joel S. Marcus to Full-Time Executive Chairman; 30/04/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE 1Q REV. $320.1M, EST. $317.6M; 22/03/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Appoints Stephen A. Richardson And Peter M. Moglia As Co-Chief Executive Officers

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp increased its stake in Newmont Mng Corp (NEM) by 79.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp bought 394,909 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The hedge fund held 893,521 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.96 million, up from 498,612 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp who had been investing in Newmont Mng Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.10% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $39.3. About 9.43 million shares traded or 5.09% up from the average. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 30/05/2018 – Ghana gold miners say welcome new government export tests; 29/05/2018 – Newmont Mining: Portfolio Includes 54 Precious Metals, Industrial Minerals Royalties; 28/03/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP NEM.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $43; 29/05/2018 – Newmont Forms New Strategic Partnership with Maverix Metals Through Royalty Sale; 09/04/2018 – Newmont Provides Update on Ahafo Mill Expansion Project Accident in Ghana; 27/03/2018 – Newmont Mining Corp. CDS Widens 13 Bps, Most in 15 Months; 30/04/2018 – Goldstrike and Newmont finalize planned drill program at Plateau property in Yukon; 08/04/2018 – PRECIOUS-Gold slips as dollar firms, but trade war fears persist; 15/05/2018 – Newmont, Freeport Pace Declines in Miners as Dollar Sinks Metals; 15/05/2018 – Newmont, Alcoa Decline in Miners Malaise as Dollar Sinks Metals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold NEM shares while 138 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 184 raised stakes. 484.31 million shares or 8.04% more from 448.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invsts reported 1.22M shares. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd has 869,500 shares for 6.22% of their portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman And invested in 72 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc owns 2.57 million shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Tower Cap Limited (Trc) invested in 0.04% or 18,522 shares. Daiwa Securities Grp reported 21,903 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bp Public Limited Company holds 0.61% or 443,000 shares. Axa has invested 0.02% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Retirement System Of Alabama owns 0.16% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 902,829 shares. First Manhattan Com accumulated 180,323 shares. Tiaa Cref Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.08% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). 2.58M are held by Gabelli Funds Limited Liability. Brighton Jones stated it has 7,604 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Meyer Handelman holds 0.44% or 250,705 shares. Tiverton Asset Limited Liability stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM).

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp, which manages about $849.21 million and $1.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI) by 192,437 shares to 401,075 shares, valued at $45.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vale S A (NYSE:VALE) by 2.26M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,497 shares, and cut its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC).

Resolution Capital Ltd, which manages about $2.93 billion and $3.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Retail Pptys Amer Inc (NYSE:RPAI) by 2.88M shares to 1.12M shares, valued at $13.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Federal Realty Invt Tr (NYSE:FRT) by 318,452 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 834,125 shares, and cut its stake in Essex Ppty Tr Inc (NYSE:ESS).