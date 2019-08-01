Resolution Capital LTD Decreased Its Stake in Digital Rlty Tr (DLR) as Market Valuation Declined; Golub Group Upped Its Holding in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by $14.05 Million as Stock Value Rose

Resolution Capital Ltd decreased its stake in Digital Rlty Tr Inc (DLR) by 14.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Resolution Capital Ltd sold 110,985 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.79% . The institutional investor held 645,994 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.87 million, down from 756,979 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd who had been investing in Digital Rlty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $113.84. About 155,743 shares traded. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) has declined 5.29% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.29% the S&P500. Some Historical DLR News: 20/04/2018 – S&PGR Affrms Digital Realty Trust Ratings, Outlook Remains Pos; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC DLR.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $6.54 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC – SIGNED TOTAL BOOKINGS DURING 1Q18 EXPECTED TO GENERATE $61 MLN OF ANNUALIZED GAAP RENTAL REVENUE; 27/03/2018 Digital Realty Achieves ‘Five Nines’ of Uptime for 11th Consecutive Year; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY 1Q OPER REV. $744M, EST. $742.0M; 17/05/2018 – Digital Realty SVP of Global Sales and Mktg Dan Papes to Depart; 17/05/2018 – Digital Realty Announces Senior Leadership Transitions; 26/04/2018 – Digital Realty 1Q EPS 42c; 26/04/2018 – Digital Realty 1Q Net $106.6M; 17/05/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST – ANNOUNCED PENDING DEPARTURES OF CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER SCOTT PETERSON AND SENIOR VP OF GLOBAL SALES & MARKETING DAN PAPES

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold DLR shares while 172 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 208.27 million shares or 0.64% more from 206.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Assetmark stated it has 112 shares. 72,827 were accumulated by Badgley Phelps & Bell. 21,848 were accumulated by Ltd Ca. Tiemann Inv Advsr Lc holds 0.15% or 1,710 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Northern Tru has 0.1% invested in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Lasalle Invest Ltd Liability holds 1.11% or 362,372 shares in its portfolio. Moody Savings Bank Tru Division holds 0.03% or 10,115 shares in its portfolio. Group One Trading Ltd Partnership owns 1,919 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Private Advisor Group Inc Ltd Liability holds 4,743 shares. 163,329 were reported by Lvm Cap Mgmt Limited Mi. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 0.01% or 85,205 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 369,589 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0.08% or 336,088 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & Com has 0% invested in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) for 1,983 shares. Victory Cap accumulated 326,256 shares.

Resolution Capital Ltd, which manages about $2.93B and $3.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hcp Inc (NYSE:HCP) by 1.02M shares to 7.36 million shares, valued at $230.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alexandria Real Estate Eq In (NYSE:ARE) by 17,598 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.52 million shares, and has risen its stake in Empire St Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:ESRT).

Golub Group Llc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $1.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 115,673 shares to 624,310 shares, valued at $31.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,731 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 246,219 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fifth Third Bancorporation accumulated 0.59% or 832,842 shares. Wealthcare Mgmt Ltd Liability has 0% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 219 shares. First Bancorp Of Hutchinson, a Kansas-based fund reported 1,876 shares. Tt holds 1.22% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 104,228 shares. Hutchinson Management Ca owns 67,478 shares. Cipher Capital LP owns 43,579 shares. Grimes And Co Inc reported 80,971 shares or 0.7% of all its holdings. Usa Portformulas Corporation reported 39,423 shares. Staley Capital Advisers accumulated 0.15% or 18,792 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund holds 0.42% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 68,800 shares. Aviva Public Limited Com reported 662,987 shares or 0.49% of all its holdings. Chickasaw Management Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.02% or 6,525 shares. Roosevelt Group holds 0.09% or 6,387 shares. Cap Advsr Ltd Limited Co accumulated 562 shares. 138,422 are owned by Godsey And Gibb.

