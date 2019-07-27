Resolution Capital LTD Decreased Its Essex Ppty Tr (ESS) Stake by $9.96 Million; Visa (V) Shareholder Hengistbury Investment Partners Llp Lowered Its Stake by $34.48 Million as Valuation Rose

Hengistbury Investment Partners Llp decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 11.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hengistbury Investment Partners Llp sold 221,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.73M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $270.72 million, down from 1.95M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hengistbury Investment Partners Llp who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $412.01B market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $183.69. About 5.02 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500.

Resolution Capital Ltd decreased its stake in Essex Ppty Tr Inc (ESS) by 6.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Resolution Capital Ltd sold 34,451 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 480,943 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $139.11 million, down from 515,394 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd who had been investing in Essex Ppty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $5.47 during the last trading session, reaching $304.07. About 316,647 shares traded or 18.82% up from the average. Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) has risen 17.40% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ESS News: 15/05/2018 – Essex Woodlands Health Ventures Buys 16% Position in pSivida; 27/03/2018 – NYC Econ Dev: NYCEDC Announces Additional Vendors Coming to New Essex Street Market; 30/04/2018 – YellowAdvertiser: EXCLUSIVE: Police called in over claims staff at Essex NHS trust had sex with vulnerable patients, as health; 16/04/2018 – New York Post: Essex Crossing development gets $260M in financing; 23/05/2018 – Essex Property Trust – A New Addition To The REIT Forum’s Portfolio; 16/03/2018 – IntegenX Financing Has Included $40M Series C Round in 2011 Led by Essex Woodlands; 15/03/2018 – ESSEX BIO-TECHNOLOGY LTD 1061.HK – DIRECTORS PROPOSE A FINAL DIVIDEND OF HK$0.025 PER ORDINARY SHARE; 22/03/2018 – Rochford Today: EXCLUSIVE: Essex Council refuses to publish report into historic sex abuse allegations against child protection; 28/03/2018 – PSIVIDA CORP. ANNOUNCES TRANSFORMATIVE ACQUISITION OF ICON BIOSCIENCE INC. AND GROWTH CAPITAL FINANCING WITH ESSEX WOODLANDS HEALTHCARE PARTNERS — COMPANY WILL REBRAND AS EYEPOINT PHARMACEUTICAL…; 22/03/2018 – YellowAdvertiser: EXCLUSIVE: Essex Council refuses to publish report into allegations of historic sexual abuse by child

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $2.32 million activity. $644,771 worth of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) was sold by SCORDELIS BYRON A on Friday, February 8.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 29 investors sold ESS shares while 142 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 62.72 million shares or 0.99% less from 63.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock invested in 0.09% or 6.90 million shares. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag holds 0.17% or 998,371 shares in its portfolio. The Kentucky-based Renaissance Grp Limited Company has invested 0.01% in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS). West Virginia-based City Communication has invested 0.03% in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS). Brinker Cap Inc invested in 0.02% or 1,809 shares. Connecticut-based Conning has invested 0.01% in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 600 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Comerica Bancorporation owns 22,234 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Amp Ltd invested in 66,931 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability reported 11,253 shares. Wetherby Asset Management owns 0.04% invested in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) for 1,081 shares. 8,498 were accumulated by Qs Llc. Public Sector Pension Inv Board has 0.01% invested in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) for 5,458 shares. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can has 955,446 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) for 9,710 shares.

Resolution Capital Ltd, which manages about $2.93B and $3.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 131,968 shares to 4.47 million shares, valued at $336.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hcp Inc (NYSE:HCP) by 1.02M shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.36 million shares, and has risen its stake in Interxion Holding N.V (NYSE:INXN).

Analysts await Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $3.26 earnings per share, up 3.82% or $0.12 from last year’s $3.14 per share. ESS’s profit will be $214.23 million for 23.32 P/E if the $3.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.23 actual earnings per share reported by Essex Property Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.93% EPS growth.

Hengistbury Investment Partners Llp, which manages about $732.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Charter Communications Inc N by 50,000 shares to 691,088 shares, valued at $239.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.