Resolution Capital LTD Decreased Equity Comwlth (EQC) Holding by $2.67 Million; Johnson Investment Counsel Position in Microsoft (MSFT) Has Decreased by $3.36 Million

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) by 4.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc sold 28,709 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 637,684 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.21 million, down from 666,393 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $136.43. About 12.74M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY SERVICES REVENUE GROWTH OF 24% (UP 21% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY) MAINLY FROM THIRD PARTY TITLE STRENGTH; 14/05/2018 – Zerto Wins Big at The Channel Company’s Annual Midsize Enterprise Summit; 14/03/2018 – Genesys Fuels Advanced Omnichannel Routing with New Salesforce Integration; 11/04/2018 – HotLink Offers Sneak Peek of First Fine-Grained Cybersecurity Solution for Backup and Disaster Recovery Systems at RSA Conference USA; 06/03/2018 – Robin Systems announces extension of Hybrid Cloud support to Microsoft Azure as well as for SAP HANA, MS-SQL, IBM DB2 & Package; 19/03/2018 – BLACKBERRY & MICROSOFT IN STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP; 05/03/2018 Archive360 to Showcase lndustry’s Only Legally Compliant Cloud-Based Data Archive for Microsoft Azure at the British Legal Technology Forum; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft built Windows Phone on top of Windows CE at first; 22/05/2018 – WhiteSource Launches Next-generation Software Composition Analysis Technology for Prioritizing Open Source Security Alerts; 30/05/2018 – But tech executives with experience at Google, Microsoft and Facebook say the algorithmic revolution in hiring is moving too fast

Resolution Capital Ltd decreased its stake in Equity Comwlth (EQC) by 3.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Resolution Capital Ltd sold 83,390 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.81% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.23M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $72.88M, down from 2.31 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd who had been investing in Equity Comwlth for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $33.2. About 161,316 shares traded. Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) has risen 11.34% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EQC News: 23/03/2018 – CFO Markman Gifts 900 Of Equity Commonwealth; 22/04/2018 – DJ Equity Commonwealth, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EQC); 07/05/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 14C, EST. 18C; 07/05/2018 – Equity Commonwealth 1Q Rev $58.6M; 07/05/2018 – Equity Commonwealth 1Q FFO 5c/Shr; 07/05/2018 – Equity Commonwealth 1Q EPS $1.48; 07/05/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH 1Q REV. $58.6M; 07/05/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $58.6 MLN VS $99.6 MLN; 14/03/2018 Equity Commonwealth Sets 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 14/03/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH REPORTS $150M SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION

Resolution Capital Ltd, which manages about $2.93B and $3.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Eq In (NYSE:ARE) by 17,598 shares to 1.52M shares, valued at $216.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Interxion Holding N.V (NYSE:INXN) by 278,311 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.15M shares, and has risen its stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD).

Analysts await Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.15 EPS, down 11.76% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.17 per share. EQC’s profit will be $18.30 million for 55.33 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.19 actual EPS reported by Equity Commonwealth for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.05% negative EPS growth.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $8.19 billion and $4.68B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Essex Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 29,426 shares to 123,583 shares, valued at $35.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fidelity National Information Ser (NYSE:FIS) by 17,312 shares in the quarter, for a total of 314,244 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid (SCHM).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.