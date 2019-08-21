Resolution Capital LTD Cut Its Stake in Digital Rlty Tr (DLR) as Market Valuation Declined; Highline Capital Management Stake in Biomarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN) Lifted by $4.68 Million

Highline Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (BMRN) by 5.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highline Capital Management Llc bought 53,130 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.77% . The hedge fund held 1.07 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $94.72 million, up from 1.01M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highline Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $76.51. About 1.13M shares traded. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) has declined 20.19% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.19% the S&P500. Some Historical BMRN News: 02/05/2018 – BioMarin Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 24/05/2018 – BIOMARIN PHARMACEUTICAL INC – PALYNZIQ IS EXPECTED TO BE AVAILABLE IN UNITED STATES BY END OF JUNE; 25/04/2018 – BIOMARIN 1Q LOSS/SHR 26C, EST. LOSS/SHR 20C; 24/05/2018 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical Gets Standard FDA Approval for Palynziq Injection for Phenylketonuria; 06/03/2018 BioMarin to Attend Upcoming Investor Conference; 25/04/2018 – BIOMARIN PHARMACEUTICAL INC BMRN.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $1.5 BLN; 22/05/2018 – BIOMARIN PROVIDES 2 YEARS OF CLINICAL DATA IN 6E13 VG/KG DOSE FROM ONGOING PHASE 1/2 STUDY IN VALOCTOCOGENE ROXAPARVOVEC GENE THERAPY FOR SEVERE HEMOPHILIA A AT WORLD FEDERATION OF HEMOPHILIA 2018; 28/03/2018 – European Medicines Agency) Accepts BioMarin’s Marketing Application for Pegvaliase MAA for Treatment of Phenylketonuria; 25/04/2018 – BIOMARIN 1Q LOSS/SHR 26C; 24/05/2018 – BioMarin Receives Standard Approval for Palynziq™ (pegvaliase-pqpz) Injection for Treatment of Adults with Phenylketonuria (PKU), a Rare Genetic Disease

Resolution Capital Ltd decreased its stake in Digital Rlty Tr Inc (DLR) by 14.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Resolution Capital Ltd sold 110,985 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.79% . The institutional investor held 645,994 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.87M, down from 756,979 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd who had been investing in Digital Rlty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $123.09. About 613,440 shares traded. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) has declined 5.29% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.29% the S&P500. Some Historical DLR News: 26/04/2018 – Digital Realty 1Q Net $106.6M; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $6.50 TO $6.60, EST. $6.50; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC DLR.N SEES FY 2018 CORE FFO SHR $6.50 TO $6.60; 20/04/2018 – S&PGR Affrms Digital Realty Trust Ratings, Outlook Remains Pos; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC DLR.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $6.54 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC – SIGNED TOTAL BOOKINGS DURING 1Q18 EXPECTED TO GENERATE $61 MLN OF ANNUALIZED GAAP RENTAL REVENUE; 26/04/2018 – Digital Realty 1Q Rev $744.4M; 17/05/2018 – Digital Realty Chief Investment Officer Scott Peterson to Depart; 04/04/2018 – SGIX Local Peering Now Available at Digital Realty Singapore Data Centres Jurong West and Loyang East; 21/04/2018 – DJ Digital Realty Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DLR)

Resolution Capital Ltd, which manages about $2.93B and $3.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Healthcare Rlty Tr (NYSE:HR) by 642,443 shares to 3.27 million shares, valued at $105.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 131,968 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.47M shares, and has risen its stake in Interxion Holding N.V (NYSE:INXN).

Resolution Capital Ltd, which manages about $2.93B and $3.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Healthcare Rlty Tr (NYSE:HR) by 642,443 shares to 3.27 million shares, valued at $105.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 131,968 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.47M shares, and has risen its stake in Interxion Holding N.V (NYSE:INXN).

Highline Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.04 billion and $1.59 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Voyager Therapeutics Inc by 695,900 shares to 588,797 shares, valued at $11.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iqvia Hldgs Inc by 232,535 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 753,596 shares, and cut its stake in Far Pt Acquisition Corp.

