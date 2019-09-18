Resolution Capital LTD Cut Its Holding in Store Cap (STOR) as Market Valuation Rose; Teradata Del (TDC) Holder Gsa Capital Partners Llp Cut Its Holding

Gsa Capital Partners Llp decreased its stake in Teradata Corp Del (TDC) by 45.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gsa Capital Partners Llp sold 13,248 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.32% . The hedge fund held 16,095 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $577,000, down from 29,343 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gsa Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in Teradata Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.87% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $32.2. About 804,464 shares traded. Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) has declined 3.58% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TDC News: 05/03/2018 Teradata Unlocks IoT Value for Smart Cities with Cisco Integration; 09/04/2018 – Teradata Analytics Platform Makes IoT Edge Computing Smarter with Industry’s First ‘4D Analytics’; 03/05/2018 – TERADATA CORP TDC.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $0.58 TO $0.64; 03/05/2018 – Teradata Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 2c-EPS 0c; 25/05/2018 – Teradata Operations, Inc. vs Realtime Data LLC | FWD Entered | 05/25/2018; 23/04/2018 – Teradata Accelerates its Customers’ Analytics in the Cloud; 02/05/2018 – Teradata Announces Open Registration, Expanded Offerings at Industry’s Leading Analytics Event: ‘Teradata Analytics Universe’; 08/03/2018 – TERADATA NAMES MARTYN ETHERINGTON CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER; 04/04/2018 – Phenom People Announces Speakers for First Annual IAMPHENOM Conference; 05/04/2018 – Teradata Scores Highest in 3 of 4 Use Cases in 2018 Gartner Report: Critical Capabilities for Data Management Solutions for Analytics

Resolution Capital Ltd decreased its stake in Store Cap Corp (STOR) by 0.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Resolution Capital Ltd sold 14,776 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.76% . The institutional investor held 1.53 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $50.66 million, down from 1.54 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd who had been investing in Store Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $37.17. About 975,883 shares traded. STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) has risen 25.40% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical STOR News: 08/03/2018 STORE Capital Commences Public Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes; 15/05/2018 – The London Company Buys New 1.2% Position in STORE Capital; 16/03/2018 – STORE Capital Releases Annual Stockholder Letter and Announces Upcoming Investor Events; 08/03/2018 – STORE Cap Commences Public Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes; 08/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL BEGINS OFFERING OF SR UNSECURED NOTES; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q Rev $125.8M; 20/04/2018 – DJ STORE Capital Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STOR)

Analysts await STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.48 earnings per share, up 2.13% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.47 per share. STOR’s profit will be $110.86M for 19.36 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual earnings per share reported by STORE Capital Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.44 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.74 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 26 investors sold STOR shares while 90 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 198.81 million shares or 1.24% more from 196.37 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hsbc Holdg Plc holds 1.20M shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Victory Mgmt has 190,886 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 472,483 shares. Park Circle Co holds 0.11% or 5,000 shares. 315,000 were reported by Green Street Investors Ltd. Lazard Asset Limited Liability Co accumulated 110 shares. Griffin Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 300 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Ins Communication The invested in 184,751 shares. Aqr Cap Management Limited Liability Company holds 84,291 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc, Illinois-based fund reported 895,473 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Liability Corp holds 0.12% of its portfolio in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) for 1,021 shares. Dearborn Lc holds 188,023 shares. Citigroup stated it has 343,170 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, California Employees Retirement has 0.01% invested in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Albion Finance Grp Inc Ut reported 0.11% in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.66, from 1.49 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold TDC shares while 87 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 109.67 million shares or 1.88% less from 111.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Federated Invsts Pa has invested 0% in Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC). New York-based Fred Alger Mngmt Inc has invested 0% in Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC). Synovus Financial holds 0% or 189 shares. Brinker Cap invested 0.04% in Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC). Moreover, Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership has 0.32% invested in Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC). Clearbridge Invs Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC). Tru Of Vermont accumulated 33 shares or 0% of the stock. Ameritas Invest Ptnrs holds 0.06% or 34,323 shares. Brown Advisory stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC). State Common Retirement Fund has 499,490 shares. Raymond James & Assoc owns 0% invested in Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) for 91,858 shares. United Financial Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation owns 7,452 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems has 0.01% invested in Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) for 20,635 shares. The Massachusetts-based Winslow Evans And Crocker Inc has invested 0% in Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC).

Analysts await Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.26 earnings per share, up 4.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.25 per share. TDC’s profit will be $29.67M for 30.96 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual earnings per share reported by Teradata Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 62.50% EPS growth.

Since May 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $347,603 activity.

Gsa Capital Partners Llp, which manages about $4.63 billion and $892.87 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nomad Foods Ltd by 52,680 shares to 77,989 shares, valued at $1.67 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Triumph Group Inc New (NYSE:TGI) by 14,262 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,898 shares, and has risen its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (NYSE:SIX).