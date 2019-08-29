Resolute Fst Prods (RFP) Shareholder Chou Associates Management Has Upped Its Holding by $28.15 Million; Apg Asset Management Us Has Cut Stake in Avalonbay Cmntys (AVB) by $107.36 Million as Stock Price Rose

Chou Associates Management Inc increased its stake in Resolute Fst Prods Inc (RFP) by 731.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chou Associates Management Inc bought 4.02M shares as the company’s stock declined 21.09% . The hedge fund held 4.57 million shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.53M, up from 550,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chou Associates Management Inc who had been investing in Resolute Fst Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $398.25 million market cap company. The stock increased 4.45% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $4.46. About 35,125 shares traded. Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) has declined 31.10% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.10% the S&P500. Some Historical RFP News: 26/04/2018 – Arizona Public Service Issues RFP for Peaking Capacity; 16/04/2018 – Resolute Forest Products: Agreement Includes Eight Canadian Pulp and Paper Mills; 03/05/2018 – RESOLUTE FOREST CEO YVES LAFLAMME SAYS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 03/04/2018 – RSG:RESOLUTE TO BUY STAKE IN LONCOR RE; 01/05/2018 – St. Croix Source: RFP-016-2018(P); 03/04/2018 – RESOLUTE MINING LTD RSG.AX – TO SECURE A 27% INTEREST IN LONCOR RESOURCES INC; 17/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: RFp on Suprascapular N. Versus RFp on Suprascapular N. and Circumflex in the Treatment of Painful Shoulder; 13/03/2018 – Dynamic Energy Awarded One-Third of MA SMART Program’s RFP; 15/05/2018 – MiCTA Issues An RFP For Telecom, Internet, Services & Applications (TISA); 03/04/2018 – St Louis County: In-Car and Body Worn Camera Solutions – RFP 2018-26-TP

Apg Asset Management Us Inc decreased its stake in Avalonbay Cmntys Inc (AVB) by 16.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apg Asset Management Us Inc sold 536,780 shares as the company's stock rose 3.79% . The institutional investor held 2.69M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $539.96 million, down from 3.23M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apg Asset Management Us Inc who had been investing in Avalonbay Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $29.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $211.16. About 117,392 shares traded. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) has risen 21.27% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.27% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.17 in 2018Q4.