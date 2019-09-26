Resolute Fst Prods (RFP) Holder Chou Associates Management Has Raised Holding by $29.20 Million; As Healthequity (HQY) Share Value Rose, Holder Integrys Wealth Advisors Has Cut Its Stake

Chou Associates Management Inc increased its stake in Resolute Fst Prods Inc (RFP) by 1042.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chou Associates Management Inc bought 4.17 million shares as the company’s stock declined 21.09% . The hedge fund held 4.57 million shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.92M, up from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chou Associates Management Inc who had been investing in Resolute Fst Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $420.13 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.39% or $0.165 during the last trading session, reaching $4.705. About 81,611 shares traded. Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) has declined 31.10% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.10% the S&P500. Some Historical RFP News: 16/04/2018 – RESOLUTE FOREST PRODUCTS INC – A TENTATIVE FOUR-YEAR AGREEMENT HAS BEEN REACHED WITH UNIFOR, SUBJECT TO RATIFICATION BY THEIR MEMBERS; 23/05/2018 – FREELAND: CANADA WILL BE RESOLUTE IN DEFENDING ITS INTERESTS; 30/04/2018 – NATO’S RESOLUTE SUPPORT MISSION IN KABUL SAYS IN STATEMENT; 14/03/2018 – St Louis County: Window Cleaning Services – RFP 2018-10-CL; 16/04/2018 – Resolute Announces Tentative Agreement with Unifor; 10/04/2018 – St Louis County: Records Acquisition Services – RFP 2018-19-TP; 16/04/2018 – Resolute Forest Products Announces Tentative Agreement With Unifor; 03/05/2018 – Resolute Forest Products 1Q EPS 11c; 28/05/2018 – S&PGR Revs Otlk On Resolute Forest Products To Stable From Neg; 03/05/2018 – RESOLUTE FOREST CEO YVES LAFLAMME SAYS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL

Integrys Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Healthequity Inc (HQY) by 19.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Integrys Wealth Advisors Llc sold 16,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.26% . The institutional investor held 70,000 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.58M, down from 86,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Integrys Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Healthequity Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.19% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $56.36. About 388,692 shares traded. HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) has risen 10.60% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.60% the S&P500. Some Historical HQY News: 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC HQY.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $0.94, REV VIEW $277.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/04/2018 – HealthEquity Appoints Angelique Hill as EVP of Ops

More notable recent HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Morgan Stanley sees 23% upside in Galapagos in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “HealthEquity Reports Second Quarter Ended July 31, 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on September 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “New coverage – healthcare – Seeking Alpha” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “HealthEquity Reports Year-End Sales Metrics Nasdaq:HQY – GlobeNewswire” published on February 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Healthequity Inc (HQY) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 26, 2019.

More notable recent Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Resolute Forest Products (RFP) Declares $1.50 Special Dividend; 11.5% Yield – StreetInsider.com” on November 01, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Evaluating Resolute Forest Products Inc.â€™s (NYSE:RFP) Investments In Its Business – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019, Fool.com published: “Resolute Forest Products (RFP) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Resolute Forest Products, Inc. 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on January 31, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “DTE to request proposals for new solar and wind resources – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 16, 2019.