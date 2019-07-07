Resolute Fst Prods (RFP) Holder Alpine Investment Management Lifted Its Position by $4.56 Billion as Valuation Declined; Wunderlich Securities Has Upped Schlumberger LTD Com (SLB) Holding by $501,079

Alpine Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Resolute Fst Prods Inc (RFP) by 714.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Investment Management Llc bought 36.19 million shares as the company’s stock declined 18.07% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 41.25M shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.22B, up from 5.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Resolute Fst Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $638.75M market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $7.01. About 255,185 shares traded. Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) has declined 21.02% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.45% the S&P500. Some Historical RFP News: 27/03/2018 – St. Croix Source: RFP-010-2018 (P); 01/05/2018 – RESOLUTE REPORTS RATIFICATION OF UNIFOR LABOR PACT IN CANADA; 08/05/2018 – FTC: 20181106: The Resolute Fund IV, L.P.; REP SV I-A, L.P; 26/03/2018 – City of Chicago: Mayor Emanuel and City Clerk Valencia Announce RFP for Prescription Benefits; 11/04/2018 – St. Croix Source: RFP-013-2018(C); 16/04/2018 – St Louis County: Scanning of Construction Records Services for Division of Code Enforcement – RFP #2018-17-PR; 03/05/2018 – RESOLUTE FOREST 1Q ADJ EPS 18C, EST. 37C; 01/05/2018 – St. Croix Source: RFP-016-2018(P); 14/05/2018 – RESOLUTE FOREST PRODUCTS INC – INVESTMENTS AT SAINT-FÉLICIEN EXPECTED TO INCREASE AVERAGE DAILY PRODUCTION CAPACITY BY 76 METRIC TONS; 13/04/2018 – Media Advisory – Resolute to Host Management Call to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Results

Wunderlich Securities Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd Com (SLB) by 20.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wunderlich Securities Inc bought 11,653 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 68,679 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.99 million, up from 57,026 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wunderlich Securities Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $39.57. About 5.89 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 04/05/2018 – Sri Lanka to sign deals with Total, Schlumberger for seismic study; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS AIMS TO EMERGE FROM CHAPTER 11 BANKRUPTCY AT END-JUNE, EARLY JULY VS PVS PLANS OF EARLY AUGUST; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q International Revenue $4.88B; 13/04/2018 – Kenya’s National Oil and Schlumberger sign field development deal; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger quarterly profit surges 88 pct; 20/04/2018 – REG-Schlumberger Limited 1st Quarter Results; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC – OPHIR HAS ALREADY HELD INFORMAL DISCUSSIONS WITH OTHER POTENTIAL PARTNERS FOR FORTUNA PROJECT; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 18/04/2018 – Out of bankruptcy, Seadrill eyes closer ties with oil service firms; 28/04/2018 – Russia gives tentative nod to Schlumberger’s acquisition of EDC – RIA

Alpine Investment Management Llc, which manages about $980.30 million and $51.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kingstone Cos Inc (NASDAQ:KINS) by 157,761 shares to 40,801 shares, valued at $2.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Wunderlich Securities Inc, which manages about $1.08B and $576.65M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (NYSE:KYN) by 28,543 shares to 18,665 shares, valued at $299,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Docusign Inc by 7,413 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,053 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Amer Corp Com (NYSE:BAC).