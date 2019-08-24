Resolute Fst Prods (Call) (RFP) Stock Value Declined While Chou Associates Management Trimmed Stake by $1.05 Million; As Encana (ECA) Shares Declined, Regions Financial Lifted Its Stake by $568,715

Chou Associates Management Inc decreased its stake in Resolute Fst Prods Inc (Call) (RFP) by 27.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chou Associates Management Inc sold 150,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.09% . The hedge fund held 400,000 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.20 million, down from 550,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chou Associates Management Inc who had been investing in Resolute Fst Prods Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $383.96 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.02% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $4.3. About 285,413 shares traded. Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) has declined 31.10% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.10% the S&P500. Some Historical RFP News: 11/04/2018 – Resolute Forest Rises for 9 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 30/04/2018 – NATO’S RESOLUTE SUPPORT MISSION IN KABUL SAYS IN STATEMENT; 04/05/2018 – PREPA CEO HIGGINS EXPECT RFP FOR PRIVATIZATION IN 12-18 MONTHS; 03/05/2018 – RESOLUTE CEO SAYS TRANSPORT ISSUES CONTINUE TO IMPACT EARNINGS; 16/04/2018 – Resolute Forest Products Announces Tentative Agreement With Unifor; 16/04/2018 – PREPA ISSUES RFP FOR VIEQUES/CULEBRA ELECTRIC POWER; 18/04/2018 – St. Croix Source: RFP-015-2018 (P); 27/05/2018 – RESOLUTE BUYS INTEREST IN ORCA GOLD; 16/04/2018 – Resolute Forest Products: Agreement Includes Eight Canadian Pulp and Paper Mills; 26/04/2018 – Arizona Public Service Issues RFP for Peaking Capacity

Regions Financial Corp increased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 1220.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regions Financial Corp bought 81,245 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.69% . The institutional investor held 87,900 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $637,000, up from 6,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regions Financial Corp who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.04% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $4.14. About 25.24M shares traded or 3.15% up from the average. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 66.12% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 02/04/2018 – Encana strengthens its condensate-focused growth plan in the Montney with innovative midstream agreement; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Encana Corp To ‘BBB-‘ From ‘BBB’; Otlk Stbl; 08/05/2018 – Encana Access Event Set By National Bank Financial for May. 15; 02/04/2018 – Keyera Corp to Own Project, Provide Processing Services to Encana; 02/04/2018 – KEYERA – DEAL WITH ENCANA IS TO SUPPORT THEIR CONDENSATE FOCUSED PIPESTONE MONTNEY DEVELOPMENT NEAR GRANDE PRAIRIE, ALBERTA; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA SEES MIDLAND DIFFERENTIALS CONTINUING TO WIDEN; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s: Encana Rating Outlook Changed to Stable From Positive; 25/04/2018 – S&P REVISES ENCANA CORP. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BBB’; 01/05/2018 – Encana Skirts North American Pipeline Messes for Stronger Prices; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA REACHES PACT WITH KEYERA PARTNERSHIP, A UNIT OF KEYERA

Regions Financial Corp, which manages about $8.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST) by 3,483 shares to 29,912 shares, valued at $7.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) by 5,899 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,738 shares, and cut its stake in Blackrock Fund Advisors (IWB).

