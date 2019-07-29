Resolute Fst Prods (Call) (RFP) Shareholder Chou Associates Management Has Trimmed Holding by $1.05 Million; Tcw Group Stake in Netapp (NTAP) Has Decreased as Shares Rose

Chou Associates Management Inc decreased its stake in Resolute Fst Prods Inc (Call) (RFP) by 27.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chou Associates Management Inc sold 150,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.07% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 400,000 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.20 million, down from 550,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chou Associates Management Inc who had been investing in Resolute Fst Prods Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $572.23M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.53% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $6.28. About 286,227 shares traded. Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) has declined 21.02% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.45% the S&P500. Some Historical RFP News: 13/03/2018 – U.S. COMMERCE DEPARTMENT MAKES PRELIMINARY FINDING IMPORTS OF CANADIAN UNCOATED GROUNDWOOD PAPER DUMPED, IMPOSES ANTIDUMPING DUTIES OF UP TO 22.16 PCT; 26/03/2018 – St Louis County: Children’s Service Fund Strategic Planning Consultant Services – RFP 2018-22-TP; 24/04/2018 – N Dakota Oil&Gas: RFP 405.2-18-001 Brine Pond Landowner Compensation; 21/05/2018 – St. Croix Source: RFP-022-C-2018(P); 05/03/2018 PHFA issues RFP for Community Revitalization Program seeking to fund creative mixed-use development projects statewide; 03/04/2018 – St Louis County: Heating for District #2 Operations Garage – RFP 2018-25-PR; 22/03/2018 – NEW DEAL: ICBC London Sends RFP for $500m Multi-Currency Loan; 14/03/2018 – St Louis County: Window Cleaning Services – RFP 2018-10-CL; 14/03/2018 – St Louis County: Snow & Ice Removal Services – RFP 2018-06-CL; 31/05/2018 – St. Croix Source: RFP-025-C-2018 (S)

Tcw Group Inc decreased its stake in Netapp Inc (NTAP) by 97.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tcw Group Inc sold 398,634 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,300 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $853,000, down from 410,934 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tcw Group Inc who had been investing in Netapp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $59.11. About 1.70M shares traded. NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) has declined 4.17% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.60% the S&P500. Some Historical NTAP News: 05/04/2018 – NETAPP SEES FY19 EPS GROWTH OVER 15%; 05/04/2018 – NETAPP SEES FY19 REVENUE GROWTH MID-SINGLE DIGITS; 15/05/2018 – Broadcom, NetApp & SUSE Announce Production Availability of the lndustry’s First End-to-End NVMe over Fibre Channel Solution Enabling Groundbreaking Application Performance; 21/05/2018 – NetApp Inc expected to post earnings of $1.01 a share – Earnings Preview; 16/04/2018 – Columbia Seligman Global Tech Adds NetApp, Exits Comcast; 03/04/2018 – Gemalto Provides Customers Enhanced Data Security for Cloud, Hybrid and on-Premises Data Storage Deployments With NetApp; 28/03/2018 – NetApp Hosts Financial Analyst Day on April 5, 2018; 03/04/2018 – NetApp Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Apr. 11; 05/04/2018 – NETAPP SEES FY19-21 REV UP MID SINGLE DIGITS; 23/05/2018 – NetApp Sees 1Q EPS 53c-EPS 59c

Tcw Group Inc, which manages about $10.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 61,568 shares to 1.16M shares, valued at $92.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 554,997 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.23 million shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Analysts await NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.71 EPS, down 22.83% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.92 per share. NTAP’s profit will be $170.42 million for 20.81 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by NetApp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.45% negative EPS growth.