Resolute Fst Prods (Call) (RFP) Holder Chou Associates Management Has Trimmed Stake by $1.05 Million; Lendingtree (TREE) Shareholder Pier Capital Has Lowered Its Position by $455,949

Chou Associates Management Inc decreased its stake in Resolute Fst Prods Inc (Call) (RFP) by 27.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chou Associates Management Inc sold 150,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.09% . The hedge fund held 400,000 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.20M, down from 550,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chou Associates Management Inc who had been investing in Resolute Fst Prods Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $378.89M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.02% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $4.3. About 285,413 shares traded. Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) has declined 31.10% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.10% the S&P500. Some Historical RFP News: 29/03/2018 – St Louis County: Concourse Level Remodel L.K. Roos Administration Building – RFP 2018-24-TP; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Says Resolute’s Add-on Notes Issuance Does Not Change Ratings; 27/03/2018 – St. Croix Source: RFP-010-2018 (P); 21/03/2018 – St Louis County: Pharmacy Benefit Management Services – RFP 2018-20-TP; 03/05/2018 – RESOLUTE SAYS U.S. NEWSPRINT DUTIES ACCELERATE DEMAND DECLINE; 01/05/2018 – ThunderBaySource: Unifor ratifies new agreement with Resolute; 27/04/2018 – St. Croix Source: RFP-019-2018 (C); 03/04/2018 – St Louis County: Heating for District #2 Operations Garage – RFP 2018-25-PR; 16/04/2018 – RESOLUTE REPORTS TENTATIVE 4-YR PACT WITH UNIFOR; 16/04/2018 – Resolute Forest Products Announces Tentative Agreement With Unifor

Pier Capital Llc decreased its stake in Lendingtree Inc (TREE) by 4.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pier Capital Llc sold 1,299 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.21% . The institutional investor held 25,422 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.94 million, down from 26,721 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pier Capital Llc who had been investing in Lendingtree Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.38% or $10.44 during the last trading session, reaching $298.66. About 140,447 shares traded. LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) has risen 40.75% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TREE News: 11/05/2018 – LENDINGTREE,: PACT TO BUY OVATION CREDIT SERVICES; 21/03/2018 – LendingTree Launches Free Credit Monitoring Service; 29/05/2018 – CompareCards Releases 2018 Credit Card Fee Report; 11/04/2018 – LendingTree Ranks Metros with the Most Fraud Alerts; 27/04/2018 – LENDINGTREE INC – CEO DOUGLAS LEBDA’S FY 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $59.6 MLN, INCLUDING $57.4 MLN IN OPTION AWARDS – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree 1Q Revenue From Mortgage Products $73.5M; 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Investment Business Trust Buys 1.5% of LendingTree; 05/04/2018 – DepositAccounts.com Releases 2018 Top 200 Healthiest Banks and Credit Unions in America; 04/04/2018 – LendingTree Releases Monthly Mortgage Offer Report for March; 27/04/2018 – LendingTree CEO Lebda Got $60 Million After Signing New Contract

Analysts await LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.57 earnings per share, up 27.64% or $0.34 from last year’s $1.23 per share. TREE’s profit will be $20.88 million for 47.56 P/E if the $1.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by LendingTree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 149.21% EPS growth.