Resolute Forest Products Ord (RFP) Holding Maintained by Globeflex Capital L P; As Tjx Cos New (TJX) Market Value Rose, Shell Asset Management Co Boosted Stake by $2.97 Million

Shell Asset Management Co increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 14.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shell Asset Management Co bought 56,066 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 449,204 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.90M, up from 393,138 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shell Asset Management Co who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.25% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $54.61. About 4.23M shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

Globeflex Capital LP increased its stake in Resolute Forest Products Ord (RFP) by 60238.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Globeflex Capital LP bought 112,646 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.09% . The institutional investor held 112,833 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $891,000, up from 187 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Globeflex Capital LP who had been investing in Resolute Forest Products Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $381.29 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $4.27. About 191,527 shares traded. Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) has declined 31.10% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.10% the S&P500. Some Historical RFP News: 23/04/2018 – RESOLUTE MINING MARCH QTR OUTPUT 67K OZ; 08/03/2018 – St. Croix Source: RFP No. 018-001 SRMC; 15/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: RESOLUTE ONYX China RCT Study; 09/04/2018 – St. Croix Source: RFP-011-2018 (S); 26/04/2018 – APS Issues RFP for Peaking Capacity; 09/03/2018 – Seattle Minutes: Vine Basin Combined Sewer Overflow (CSO)Control Project; SPU RFP/Contract# 18-007-S; 16/05/2018 – IVORY COAST GRANTS PERMITS TO EXPLORE GOLD TO RESOLUTE, AMPELLA; 04/05/2018 – PREPA CEO HIGGINS EXPECT RFP FOR PRIVATIZATION IN 12-18 MONTHS; 14/05/2018 – Resolute Investment Managers Launches New Affiliate Company; Hires Morley Campbell as Portfolio Manager; 04/04/2018 – St Louis County: St. Louis County Issues RFP for Police Body Cameras

Globeflex Capital L P, which manages about $3.98 billion and $473.10 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Raymond James Financial Inc (NYSE:RJF) by 5,202 shares to 10,811 shares, valued at $869,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cactus Cl A Ord by 21,356 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,525 shares, and cut its stake in Innoviva Ord.

More notable recent Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “El Paso Electric Releases Request for Proposal for Renewable Energy for New Mexico – Business Wire” on May 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Resolute Forest Products, Inc. (RFP) CEO Yves Laflamme on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on April 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Resolute Forest Products, Inc. 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on January 31, 2019. More interesting news about Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Is Yielding 5.2% – But Is It A Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Introducing Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP), The Stock That Slid 53% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

Shell Asset Management Co, which manages about $4.54 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters In (NYSE:AEO) by 32,879 shares to 56,650 shares, valued at $1.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ringcentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) by 10,747 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,300 shares, and cut its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).

More notable recent The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “15 Retail Survivors to Buy for the Long Run – Investorplace.com” on August 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did TJX and Ross Stores Avoid the Retail Turmoil Last Quarter? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “TJX Companies: Rough Quarter, But Thesis Intact – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “5 Stocks to Buy for $20 or Less – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX): What Does The Future Look Like? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 06, 2019.