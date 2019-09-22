Resolute Forest Products Inc. (RFP)’s Financial Results Comparing With P. H. Glatfelter Company (NYSE:GLT)

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) and P. H. Glatfelter Company (NYSE:GLT), both competing one another are Paper & Paper Products companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Resolute Forest Products Inc. 7 0.13 N/A 2.86 2.14 P. H. Glatfelter Company 15 0.74 N/A 0.03 604.44

Table 1 demonstrates Resolute Forest Products Inc. and P. H. Glatfelter Company’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. P. H. Glatfelter Company appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Resolute Forest Products Inc. When company has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Resolute Forest Products Inc. is currently more affordable than P. H. Glatfelter Company, because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Resolute Forest Products Inc. and P. H. Glatfelter Company’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Resolute Forest Products Inc. 0.00% 16.2% 6.7% P. H. Glatfelter Company 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.59 shows that Resolute Forest Products Inc. is 59.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, P. H. Glatfelter Company’s beta is 1.74 which is 74.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Resolute Forest Products Inc. is 1.3 while its Current Ratio is 2.5. Meanwhile, P. H. Glatfelter Company has a Current Ratio of 1.9 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. Resolute Forest Products Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than P. H. Glatfelter Company.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Resolute Forest Products Inc. and P. H. Glatfelter Company are owned by institutional investors at 91.8% and 0% respectively. Resolute Forest Products Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.8%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.1% of P. H. Glatfelter Company’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Resolute Forest Products Inc. -10.69% -14.21% -21.09% -33.98% -31.1% -23.08% P. H. Glatfelter Company -4.73% -3.2% 5.91% 27.7% -19.45% 67.21%

For the past year Resolute Forest Products Inc. had bearish trend while P. H. Glatfelter Company had bullish trend.

Summary

P. H. Glatfelter Company beats on 6 of the 10 factors Resolute Forest Products Inc.

P. H. Glatfelter Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty papers and fiber-based engineered materials worldwide. The companyÂ’s Composite Fibers business unit offers food and beverage filtration paper for single-serve coffee and tea products; nonwoven wall covering base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in label, packaging liner, gift wrap, and other consumer product applications; composite laminate papers for use in production of decorative laminate, furniture, and flooring applications; and special paper products, which are used in electrical energy storage, transport and transmission, wipes, and other highly-engineered fiber-based applications. Its Advanced Airlaid Materials business unit supplies absorbent cellulose-based airlaid nonwoven materials that are used to manufacture consumer products, such as feminine hygiene, specialty wipe, adult incontinence, home care, and other consumer products. The companyÂ’s Specialty Papers business unit offers carbonless and non-carbonless forms papers for credit card receipts, multi-part forms, security papers, and other end-user applications; engineered products for high speed ink jet printing, office specialty products, greeting cards, and other niche specialty applications; envelope and converting papers for transactional and direct mail envelopes; and book publishing papers for the production of hardbound books and other book publishing needs. P. H. Glatfelter Company markets its products directly, as well as through wholesale paper merchants, brokers, and agents. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in York, Pennsylvania.