Resolute Forest Products Inc. (RFP) Reaches $6.78 After 8.00% Down Move; Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Has Cut Waterstone Finl Md (WSBF) Stake By $645,600

The stock of Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 3.42% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $6.78. About 117,846 shares traded. Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) has declined 21.02% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.45% the S&P500. The move comes after 6 months negative chart setup for the $617.79 million company.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc decreased Waterstone Finl Inc Md (WSBF) stake by 33.13% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc analyzed 40,350 shares as Waterstone Finl Inc Md (WSBF)'s stock rose 5.50%. The Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc holds 81,459 shares with $1.34 million value, down from 121,809 last quarter. Waterstone Finl Inc Md now has $472.90M valuation. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $16.9. About 17,033 shares traded. Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) has risen 0.88% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.55% the S&P500.

Resolute Forest Products Inc. operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, and internationally. The company has market cap of $617.79 million. It operates through five divisions: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, and Specialty Papers. It has a 2.37 P/E ratio. The Market Pulp segment provides market pulp, recycled bleached Kraft pulp, and bleached hardwood Kraft pulp used to make a range of consumer products, such as tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.35, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 7 investors sold WSBF shares while 36 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 15.81 million shares or 0.53% less from 15.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management has 105,301 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Prospector Ptnrs Limited Liability Company has 0.43% invested in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) for 173,000 shares. Rmb Ltd Co reported 0.04% stake. Invesco owns 96,647 shares. Parametric Port Assocs Limited Liability has 0% invested in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) for 136,667 shares. Fmr Ltd Llc accumulated 784 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And has 0% invested in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF). Swiss Financial Bank holds 44,000 shares. North Star Asset Mgmt accumulated 11,666 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF). Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement has 0% invested in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) for 38,336 shares. Vanguard Gp reported 0% stake. Driehaus Cap Ltd reported 241,034 shares. Aperio Group Ltd Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) for 15,582 shares. D E Shaw owns 0% invested in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) for 19,088 shares.