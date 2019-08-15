Resolute Forest Products Inc. (RFP) Reaches $4.78 After 7.00% Up Move; Last Week CECO Environmental Corp. (CECE) Analysts

Among 5 analysts covering Ceco Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Ceco Environmental has $10 highest and $9 lowest target. $9.70’s average target is 39.97% above currents $6.93 stock price. Ceco Environmental had 8 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Maxim Group maintained it with “Buy” rating and $10 target in Tuesday, February 26 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Needham given on Friday, August 9. The stock of CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 8 by Maxim Group. H.C. Wainwright maintained the shares of CECE in report on Friday, March 8 with “Buy” rating. On Wednesday, March 13 the stock rating was initiated by FBR Capital with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, June 11 by Roth Capital. See CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) latest ratings:

The stock of Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 2.80% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $4.78. About 233,651 shares traded. Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) has declined 31.10% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.10% the S&P500. Some Historical RFP News: 16/04/2018 – RESOLUTE FOREST PRODUCTS INC – THE MASTER AGREEMENT COVERS EIGHT OF RESOLUTE’S CANADIAN PULP AND PAPER MILLS; 28/05/2018 – ORCA GOLD – UPON & AFTER CLOSING OF SECOND TRANCHE, RESOLUTE TO BE ENTITLED, UNDER SOME CONDITIONS, TO DESIGNATE NOMINEE TO SERVE ON CO’S BOARD; 05/03/2018 PHFA issues RFP for Community Revitalization Program seeking to fund creative mixed-use development projects statewide; 01/05/2018 – ThunderBaySource: Unifor ratifies new agreement with Resolute; 13/03/2018 – U.S. COMMERCE DEPARTMENT MAKES PRELIMINARY FINDING IMPORTS OF CANADIAN UNCOATED GROUNDWOOD PAPER DUMPED, IMPOSES ANTIDUMPING DUTIES OF UP TO 22.16 PCT; 22/03/2018 – NEW DEAL: ICBC London Sends RFP for $500m Multi-Currency Loan; 19/03/2018 – RITA & ALEX HILLMAN FOUNDATION ANNOUNCES PUBLIC RFP FOR HILLMAN EMERGENT INNOVATION PROGRAM GRANTS; 27/03/2018 – St. Croix Source: RFP-010-2018 (P); 28/05/2018 – S&PGR Revs Otlk On Resolute Forest Products To Stable From Neg; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Says Resolute’s Add-on Notes Issuance Does Not Change RatingsThe move comes after 7 months positive chart setup for the $426.82 million company. It was reported on Aug, 15 by Barchart.com. We have $5.11 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:RFP worth $29.88M more.

Resolute Forest Products Inc. operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, and internationally. The company has market cap of $426.82 million. It operates through five divisions: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, and Specialty Papers. It has a 2.04 P/E ratio. The Market Pulp segment provides market pulp, recycled bleached Kraft pulp, and bleached hardwood Kraft pulp used to make a range of consumer products, such as tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $64,570 activity. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $35,650 was made by Liner David B on Friday, March 8. Sadlowski Dennis bought $28,920 worth of stock or 4,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 9 investors sold CECO Environmental Corp. shares while 24 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 22.49 million shares or 0.79% more from 22.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco Limited stated it has 81,306 shares or 0% of all its holdings. California Employees Retirement Systems reported 213,864 shares. Geode Capital Management Ltd Company invested in 320,606 shares. Seizert Ltd Liability Corp reported 30,465 shares stake. Wynnefield reported 12,748 shares stake. Martin Company Tn has invested 0.37% in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE). Arrowstreet Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) for 184,177 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0% or 30,900 shares. Prelude Capital Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) for 9,510 shares. Symphony Asset Management Limited Liability holds 0.04% of its portfolio in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) for 22,790 shares. 60,678 were reported by Goldman Sachs Group. Acadian Asset Mngmt holds 110,401 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Rbf has 0.04% invested in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE). Ameritas Investment Ptnrs Inc owns 2,281 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership reported 0.01% of its portfolio in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE).

